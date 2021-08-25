× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Dog walking becomes the newest hustle in town

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | August 25th 2021

A man walks a calf size dog along Lenana Road in Nairobi's Kilimani area [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

An advert somewhere in the leafy suburb of Loresho calls for a dog walker.

The job description is not given, but it is probably about taking the dog for a walk every day. I’m not sure how many times. 

Such jobs were rare in Kenya, but someone who lived in Britain told me that by law, a dog must be taken for a walk every day. But why do we need dog walkers now? 

Dog walking is now a status symbol. Owning a pet is cool.  I nowadays meet lots of Kenyans and foreigners walking their dogs and some running. It’s not so surprising that some of the dog walkers are very young men and women. They are quick to adopt new status symbols including cross-racial children.

Modernity is about status symbols and we keep inventing or adopting new symbols. Cars are nowadays everywhere, they ceased to be status symbols and so are residences. We want something visible like a dog.  Rarely can you stop a car to see who is inside, but you can see the dog walker or the dog itself.  

Even the antiquated horse is a status symbol, way above the cars and other “dead symbols.”  The dog is hard to copy as a symbol, just check the cost of dog food. You need to have enough space to keep it and walk it too. Pet dogs are pricy too. Rearing dogs is a very lucrative business nowadays. 

The dog owners beyond the status symbols see it as a companion, as we age and children leave home. For the youngsters, it could be a coded message that children can wait. 

In New York, a dog walker can earn about $10-150 (Sh1,080-Sh16,200) per hour, my majuu (abroad) sources tell me.  I am yet to receive feedback on a typical dog walker’s pay in Kenya. 

We can extrapolate dog walking into economic analysis.  Does the advert for dog walkers indicate that Kenya is slowly becoming a developed country? Remember dogs used to be a source of security in most homes but are now mostly pets. I can recall how mesmerised I was when a mzungu once introduced a dog to me along with his children. 

Does dog walking symbolize inequality as some people move ahead economically as others struggle to get the basics? Let’s talk to dog walkers and owners. What do dog walking and ownership mean to you?

 

Share this story
Saccos help to fuel investments
Dr Catherine Ngahu is a major believer in SACCOS. “This is because I was educated through the old cooperative movement, a precur
How digital marketing can boost your sales
Caren spoke to Enterprise about some of the digital marketing solutions that can boost sales for firms. She heads HC Media Group’s Africa unit.

MOST READ

Winging it: Youth’s quest for riches with no savings
Winging it: Youth’s quest for riches with no savings

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How digital marketing can boost your sales

By Winnie Makena | 8 minutes ago

How digital marketing can boost your sales
What it takes to crack the cooking gas business

By Wainaina Wambu | 38 minutes ago

What it takes to crack the cooking gas business
Business lessons from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

By Pauline Muindi | 1 hour ago

Business lessons from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
From shoes to sweets, we have built an empire – Kenafric CEO Mikul Shah

By Wainaina Wambu | 11 hours ago

From shoes to sweets, we have built an empire – Kenafric CEO Mikul Shah
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC