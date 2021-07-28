× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Five strategies every startup should implement to sustain its business

ENTERPRISE
By Wainaina Wambu | July 28th 2021

Sendy Ltd's Transport Vice President Chris Nyaga and ARC Ride's Director of Business Development Bede Hesmondhalgh during the signing of the electric vehicle fleet.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Implementing a plan at any stage is necessary for companies. Don’t navigate aimlessly as you will not know where you want to go or what goals to achieve.

Being the founder of a startup is a complex and challenging task in itself. You have to face challenges such as having the monetary capacity and the knowledge to get the business off the ground. You’ll have to face fierce competition, a volatile economy and a changing market.

In addition to all this, the Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated the challenges entrepreneurs face.

READ MORE

 Estate planning 101: Securing the future of family and business

 Maasai Mara roars back to life ahead of wildebeest migration

 Do more; decrees on fees won’t lessen the heavy burden on parents

 Commission cautions school heads against flouting fee guidelines

Many entrepreneurs have since stopped their activities while others have changed their business lines

To get ahead of these situations, some measures must be taken.

G2 Consultores, a firm specialised in startups, makes recommendations for strategies that you should follow to sustain your business:

Create a marketing strategy from the moment you start your business

If you are a recently created company and beginning to generate income, you need to make yourself known with your potential clients. We know that operating costs are high in the early stages compared to your income, so we recommend using free marketing tools found online. Do not start without a strategy, without knowing the customer's needs and what they are looking for in products or services like yours. Learn to identify which social networks it uses so that you can make yourself known. Once you have tested the behavior of your customers and your strategy, define if it is correct or pivotal, measure your KPIs, there are also tools that will allow you to know where you stand to avoid spending resources unnecessarily.

Your solution has to be viable, feasible and desirable

Consider that this requirement is first so that you have the certainty of what is going to work inside your company and then outside. If it is feasible it is because it will work with the technology you are developing, if it is viable it is because it has financial viability and the most important thing is that it is desirable for the market in which you want to enter and this you have to demonstrate in the future with possible, suppliers, investors, etc.

Choose the right people

Usually, the people who accompany you in the early stages of the company are the co- founders, however, with the growth of your company you will see the need to hire staff. Do not take it lightly, draw a correct organizational development strategy, hire the right people who add value to your company and who are experts in those activities that you can no longer or those in which you are not an expert.

Keep doing what's working

If you are growing it is because you are satisfying a need, people need and like what you are doing, so continue doing it for now, do not blur yourself.

Stop doing what doesn't work

Once you have identified what works, try to do the same with what is not generating results, reallocate resources, but first analyse, create a strategy and pivot as soon as possible. The implementation of strategies at any stage is necessary for companies, do not navigate aimlessly, since you will not know where you want to go or what objectives to achieve. If you do not know how to generate business strategies for your company, we suggest you approach an expert.

www. entrepreneur.com

RELATED VIDEOS

Safaricom has unveiled a 90 million shillings venture fund targeting tech entrepreneurs

Safaricom unveils a 90 million shillings venture fund targeting tech entrepreneurs

Property Report: Real Estate Market records Mild dip amid COVID-19 pandemic

Share this story
Firms use AI to boost customer experience
At some point, almost everything that takes human effort to accomplish is set to be automated.
Banker who was sacked ‘by computer system’ awarded Sh 6.5 million
The Labour Court in Nairobi has ordered Absa to pay a former senior manager Naomi Connie Sh6.5 million for unfairly sacking her.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Options when a business goes bust

By Winnie Makena | 59 minutes ago

Options when a business goes bust
How former hawker found success in timber business

By Ishaq Jumbe | 59 minutes ago

How former hawker found success in timber business
Five ways to boost internal communication in your business

By Pauline Muindi | 59 minutes ago

Five ways to boost internal communication in your business
Estate planning 101: Securing the future of family and business

By Sara Okuoro | 59 minutes ago

Estate planning 101: Securing the future of family and business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC