Recruitment firm, Marketing Society signs deal to connect professionals

Chris Otundo, CEO BrighterMonday Kenya CEO Chris Otundo shakes hands with Marketing Society of Kenya CEO Edward Oswe shakes hands after signing a strategic partnership to enable collaboration of joint events, training and content partnership. [Courtesy]

A recruitment and human resource services platform BrighterMonday Kenya (BMK) and the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) have signed a deal aimed at changing the professional and branding landscape in the country.

The move, BrighterMonday said, will influence how brands engage, recruit, and grow in Kenya's vibrant market.

As part of the deal, BMK and MSK will collaborate on joint events, training, content partnerships and connecting of BrighterMonday job opportunities to MSK’s marketing practitioners.

The partnership they said is designed to inspire, educate, and connect professionals from both fields.

“These events will draw on the strengths of both organizations, ensuring that each gathering is a resounding success,” read part of a statement to Newsrooms.

The two organizations said they will provide fresh, insightful opinion pieces, industry news, and company updates, enriching the professional lives of their audiences.

Additionally, the two firms will share and promote each other's rich array of blogs, newsletters, social media posts, and Sokoni Magazine articles and collaborate in membership recruitment drives.

They will further help with job placement opportunities and listings while holding potential joint training sessions, certified by MSK, that will cover essential topics that bridge marketing and HR such as employer branding and recruitment for marketers.

In 2016, BrighterMonday introduced a Career Centre that aimed at offering advice and tips from human resources experts as it sought to keep up with the growing number of job seekers.

The service, the firm then said would boost jobseekers’ preparedness for interviews and the job market.

A year later, the hiring firm introduced an improved product for employers to help streamline the hiring process, which cut time spent by 40 per cent.

Building on the company's database of job seeker profiles, the Employer Centre online tool was poised to make it faster and easier to post job ads.

Employers can then reject, review, shortlist, offer and hire candidates - solving the issue of having to sort through too many applications for open positions.

On the other hand, the Marketing Society Kenya has been pushing to streamline operations in a move seeking to deepen the sector's capacity.