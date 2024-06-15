World Accreditation Day: National Accreditation service highlights role in shaping future

Director of Industries in charge of Industrialization Field services Joseph Mbeva, Kenya Accreditation Service CEO Dr Walter Ongeti and ICT Authority Chief Executive Officer Stanley Kamanguya during the World Accreditation Day at The Panari Hotel in Nairobi on June 10, 2024. [Robert Tomno, Standard]

The Kenya National Accreditation Service (KENAS) has emphasized its commitment to promoting trust and quality in emerging technologies.

During the 2024 World Accreditation Day event held in Nairobi KENAS CEO Dr Walter Juma Ongeti stressed the importance of accreditation in building confidence in new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and digital healthcare solutions.

Ongeti said KENAS acts as the ‘checker of checkers’ accrediting organisations that assess the competence of laboratories, inspection bodies, and certification bodies.

This accreditation system, according to Dr Ongeti fosters global trust in products, services, and systems.

The CEO said KENAS remains aligned with the government's plan to increase the manufacturing sector's contribution to GDP and drive export growth.

According to him, accreditation is crucial in ensuring the acceptability, safety, and quality of exported goods.

“Regulators must leverage accreditation for a stronger regulatory framework as consumers strive to seek services from accredited providers,” he said.

Recognizing the disruptive potential of the 4th Industrial Revolution, Ongeti said existing accreditation mechanisms for testing, calibration, inspection, and certification remain effective in building trust in these complex technologies.

KENAS, he assured would continue to engage stakeholders to navigate this evolving landscape.

The CEO announced the expansion of KENAS's Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs), which streamline international trade by ensuring accredited bodies are recognized in multiple markets.

While expressing gratitude to Cabinet Secretary Trade Rebecca Miano for her role in recognising the importance of quality infrastructure in Kenya's development, Ongeti said the unveiling of the expanded KENAS AFRAC MRA marked a significant step towards this goal.

The World Accreditation Day event showcased KENAS's commitment to shaping a future built on trust, quality, and innovation in the face of rapid technological change.