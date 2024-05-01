Bungoma county secures Sh401 million to combat climate change

Business
 By Juliet Omelo | May 01, 2024
Governor Kenneth Lusaka. [Nathan Ochunge, Standard]

Bungoma county government has secured Sh401 million from the World Bank and the Federal Government of Germany (GTIZ).

Out of the Sh401 million, the World Bank contributed Sh208 million while GTIZ gave out Sh112 million and Bungoma county contributed Sh80 million.

The funds will be utilised on climate change initiatives in the county that heavily relies on agriculture and natural resources including Mt Elgon forest, rivers and hills to drive its economy.

Governor Kenneth Lusaka acknowledged that human activities were exerting pressure on the environment and natural resources, causing climate change impacts such as reduced agricultural yields, water scarcity, and floods.

"To address these challenges, the county is committed to mitigating and adapting to climate change to enhance community resilience," said Dr Lusaka.

During the unveiling of the participatory climate risk assessment report and the climate change action plan (2023-2027), Jane Mukonambi, the county Climate Change director underscored the importance of community involvement in identifying hazards and risks. 

The report and action plan, developed with input from communities, will guide climate change mitigation efforts.

Mukonambi highlighted the formation of ward climate change committees to support action plan implementation and ongoing initiatives like tree planting.

Each ward in Bungoma county has formed a committee that will conduct public participation where the community will give their views on effects of climate change.

“We have already started implementing some of the action plans for example tree planting,” she said.

Herbert Kibunguchy, the County Environment, Natural Resources, Water, Climate Change, and Tourism Executive emphasized the effects climate change and its implications for the county's socioeconomic sectors and sustainable development. 

Kibunguchy called for aligning of the county climate action plan with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action.

“The global temperatures have risen above the pre-industrial level resulting in global warming and rising sea level,” he said. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Man loses bid for Sh1 million retirement benefits
Next article
Coffee farmers earn Sh1b at Nairobi auction
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 9 hrs ago
Enterprise
It's a bumpy ride for e-mobility firms in bid to move past start-up phase
By Alam Numi’c 10 hrs ago
Opinion
Deepening connections with customers through conversational messaging
By Kelly Boss 10 hrs ago
Enterprise
Bid to boost Africa's talent pool with tech scholarships in top gear
.

Latest Stories

Coffee farmers earn Sh1b at Nairobi auction
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
43 mins ago
Bungoma county secures Sh401 million to combat climate change
Business
By Juliet Omelo
57 mins ago
Premium Forget miraa: Discovery of minerals stirs up Meru locals
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium How to turn the tide against Kenyans' poor saving culture
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Super-rich investors bet on Kenya amid economic gloom
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Boniface Gikandi 43 mins ago
Business
Coffee farmers earn Sh1b at Nairobi auction
By Juliet Omelo 57 mins ago
Business
Bungoma county secures Sh401 million to combat climate change
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Forget miraa: Discovery of minerals stirs up Meru locals
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Enterprise
Premium How to turn the tide against Kenyans' poor saving culture

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.