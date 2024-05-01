Bungoma county secures Sh401 million to combat climate change

Governor Kenneth Lusaka. [Nathan Ochunge, Standard]

Bungoma county government has secured Sh401 million from the World Bank and the Federal Government of Germany (GTIZ).

Out of the Sh401 million, the World Bank contributed Sh208 million while GTIZ gave out Sh112 million and Bungoma county contributed Sh80 million.

The funds will be utilised on climate change initiatives in the county that heavily relies on agriculture and natural resources including Mt Elgon forest, rivers and hills to drive its economy.

Governor Kenneth Lusaka acknowledged that human activities were exerting pressure on the environment and natural resources, causing climate change impacts such as reduced agricultural yields, water scarcity, and floods.

"To address these challenges, the county is committed to mitigating and adapting to climate change to enhance community resilience," said Dr Lusaka.

During the unveiling of the participatory climate risk assessment report and the climate change action plan (2023-2027), Jane Mukonambi, the county Climate Change director underscored the importance of community involvement in identifying hazards and risks.

The report and action plan, developed with input from communities, will guide climate change mitigation efforts.

Mukonambi highlighted the formation of ward climate change committees to support action plan implementation and ongoing initiatives like tree planting.

Each ward in Bungoma county has formed a committee that will conduct public participation where the community will give their views on effects of climate change.

“We have already started implementing some of the action plans for example tree planting,” she said.

Herbert Kibunguchy, the County Environment, Natural Resources, Water, Climate Change, and Tourism Executive emphasized the effects climate change and its implications for the county's socioeconomic sectors and sustainable development.

Kibunguchy called for aligning of the county climate action plan with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action.

“The global temperatures have risen above the pre-industrial level resulting in global warming and rising sea level,” he said.