AAR Hospital feted with healthcare award

Dr Aysha Edwards, CEO AAR Hospital (right) during launch of state of the art medical equipment at the hospital on Kiambu Road. [Courtesy]

AAR Hospital has been named the 1st runner-up in the Quality Healthcare Kenyan Awards, Secondary Care Provider category.

The Quality Healthcare Kenyan Awards (QHKA) seek to honour excellence and innovation in health for quality, people-centered care.

QHKA is a registered trademark of Zawadi Brand Solutions (ZBS), a healthcare social enterprise that seeks to improve the functions of the health system for better and sustainable health outcomes through highly innovative and responsive health solutions.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of every member of our team. Together, we have consistently strived to deliver exceptional healthcare services as we make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and the community we serve,” said the AAR Hospital CEO, Dr Aysha Edwards. “I express my gratitude to our patients, partners, and supporters who have placed their trust in us and supported us on this incredible journey and voted for us.”

The awards aim to promote a culture of continuous quality improvement, advocating for strong partnerships between health providers and users, fostering innovation and the use of information technology, sharing of best practices, uniting the public and private sectors towards a common goal and creating a platform for collaboration.

“This recognition serves as motivation for us to continue raising the bar and striving for even greater heights in the pursuit of quality healthcare,” added Dr Edwards.

The Quality Healthcare Awards seek to change the narrative and showcase impact of positive contributions in the health sector for scalability and sustainability.

The QHKA team uses the KQMH tool in assessment of the different facilities that participate in the awards competition to ensure their quality of health services is measured, monitored and continuously improved.