Firms in pact to drive up electric bikes uptake

Mogo Business Development Manager Rauls Leitis (right) and Roam Sales Operations Manager Dionne Getata during the MoU signing in Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Electric mobility firm Roam has announced a strategic partnership with Mogo, a regional asset financier.

This collaboration, the two firms said, marks a significant step towards advancing the adoption of electric motorcycles in Africa, enabling boda boda riders to increase their daily earnings by 30 per cent.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mogo to tap into the expanding market of boda boda riders eager to transition to electric motorcycles amidst soaring petrol prices,” said Roam Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Mikael Gånge.

Roam’s electric motorcycles, he said, offer advanced features and robust design tailored for various use cases, including personal commuting, cargo transportation, ride-sharing and taxi services.

With Mogo’s support, Roam aims to accelerate the deployment of these electric motorcycles, driving positive environmental and socio-economic impact in communities across Africa.

“Our partnership with Roam will expand access to electric motorcycles in Africa,” said Mogo Business Development Project Manager Rauls Leitis.

He added: “We see that the electric motorcycle market is ever expanding and with Roam’s innovative products that enable customers to not only charge at home but also the Roam Hubs, we believe the electric motorcycle market will eventually become larger than the petrol one.”

Mogo is also one of the first companies to buy Roam electric motorcycles for its internal staff.