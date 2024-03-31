Construction of Sh600m new vehicle inspection unit kicks off

The Vehicle Inspection Center is expected to enhance road safety by ensuring that vehicles meet the required standards for operation. [iStockphoto]

Construction of the largest modern motor vehicle inspection centre in the country has begun at Makongeni area of Thika, Kiambu County.

The Sh600 million centre is funded by the World Bank through the national government.

It is hoped to enhance road safety by ensuring that vehicles meet the required standards for operation.

The existing Motor Vehicle Inspection center is located within Thika town serving about 200 vehicles per day from Mt Kenya region,Nairobi and some part of eastern region.

Jacob Sisey, the Director for Corporate Support Services at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), revealed that the state-of-the-art facility will be the largest in the Horn of Africa region.

“The new centre is not only expected to reduce congestion at the current inspection centre but will also improve the number of vehicles served from around 200 to more than 1000 vehicles every day,”Sisey said.

He spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony at Makongeni village.

At the six-lane inspection unit, Sisey said NTSA will now be able to also use simulators in testing drivers to ensure they are fit to be on the road.

He noted that the project will be established in Thika which is not only central but also because it has most vehicles in the Mt Kenya region.

The centre will located at Makongeni estate about six kilometres from Thika town, off Thika-Garissa highway.

On her part, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, who joined Sisey during the groundbreaking ceremony, noted that the significant project will create jobs and enhance the local economy.

Once operational, the lawmaker noted that the centre will play a crucial role in educating the community on road safety and enforcing traffic regulations to mitigate fatalities.

“The project will see local youths, both skilled and unskilled acquire job opportunities and supply services thereby spurring economic growth of the villages along the busy Thika-Garissa highway,”Ms Ng’ang’a said.

Residents led by Alex Ndung’u welcomed the project saying it will reduce congestion at the old inspection centre in Thika which has no space.

At the same time, the locals said the new centre will see other businesses sprout even as the existing ones benefit from new customers as drivers will be coming from as far as Meru to have their vehicles inspected.