Kenya-Tanzania trade ties strengthened as key exports resume at Namanga border

Investments, Trade and Industry, Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano (centre) with her Tanzanian counterpart Stephen Byabato and other officials in Kisumu.[Standard, File]

Kenya and Tanzania have announced the resumption of key exports and the clearance of previously detained goods at the Namanga border.

The breakthrough was achieved during the Eighth Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting, which began on March 18 and concluded today, March 22, in Kisumu.

The meeting was co-chaired by Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Rebecca Miano and her Tanzanian counterpart, Stephen Byabato.

The leaders agreed on the resumption of tea exports to Tanzania, the clearance of Konyagi spirit at Namanga, and the clearance of timber at the Lunga Lunga/Horohoro border point.

The meeting addressed a total of 14 issues, six pertaining to Tanzania and eight to Kenya.

Among the issues discussed were the holistic harmonisation of levies, fees, charges and other conditions affecting trade between the two countries.

The meeting also resolved to enhance the monitoring and reporting mechanisms for the agreed areas of commitment.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 2024 in Tanzania.

Miano said Presidents William Ruto and Samia Suluhu had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen trade, investment and economic cooperation.

“They have directed their respective trade ministers to address all issues that affect trade with a view to enhancing trade between the two nations,” said Miano.