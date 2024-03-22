Kenya-Tanzania trade ties strengthened as key exports resume at Namanga border

Business
 By David Njaaga | Mar 22, 2024
Investments, Trade and Industry, Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano (centre) with her Tanzanian counterpart Stephen Byabato and other officials in Kisumu.[Standard, File]

Kenya and Tanzania have announced the resumption of key exports and the clearance of previously detained goods at the Namanga border.

The breakthrough was achieved during the Eighth Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting, which began on March 18 and concluded today, March 22, in Kisumu.

The meeting was co-chaired by Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Rebecca Miano and her Tanzanian counterpart, Stephen Byabato.

The leaders agreed on the resumption of tea exports to Tanzania, the clearance of Konyagi spirit at Namanga, and the clearance of timber at the Lunga Lunga/Horohoro border point.

The meeting addressed a total of 14 issues, six pertaining to Tanzania and eight to Kenya.

 Among the issues discussed were the holistic harmonisation of levies, fees, charges and other conditions affecting trade between the two countries.

 The meeting also resolved to enhance the monitoring and reporting mechanisms for the agreed areas of commitment.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 2024 in Tanzania.

 Miano said Presidents William Ruto and Samia Suluhu had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen trade, investment and economic cooperation.

“They have directed their respective trade ministers to address all issues that affect trade with a view to enhancing trade between the two nations,” said Miano.

Related Topics
Previous article
SCHOOLS: It's St. Mary's Yala vs Kisii in rugby final as giants Maseno School bow out of Nyanza games
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Otieno and Okumu Modachi 12 hrs ago
Business
Ruto says people seeking bribes out to derail key projects
By Okumu Modachi 1 day ago
Business
State to construct 6000km of roads in the next five years
By Patrick Vidija 1 day ago
Business
40 nominees to be feted as Kenya hosts Forty under 40 Africa awards
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Make-or-break for Ruto's 7.2pc economic growth dash
Business
By Macharia Kamau
40 mins ago
Premium Kenya Power boss on the spot over delayed Sh4 billion connections
Business
By Josphat Thiong'o
40 mins ago
Meta unveils alerts on platforms to help trace abducted children
Sci & Tech
By Jacinta Mutura
40 mins ago
Kenya-Tanzania trade ties strengthened as key exports resume at Namanga border
Business
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Nissan X-Trail T30 an overhyped venerable SUV?
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
6 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 40 mins ago
Business
Premium Make-or-break for Ruto's 7.2pc economic growth dash
By Josphat Thiong'o 40 mins ago
Business
Premium Kenya Power boss on the spot over delayed Sh4 billion connections
By Jacinta Mutura 40 mins ago
Sci & Tech
Meta unveils alerts on platforms to help trace abducted children
By David Njaaga 1 hr ago
Business
Kenya-Tanzania trade ties strengthened as key exports resume at Namanga border

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.