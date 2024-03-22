Ruto says people seeking bribes out to derail key projects

Business
 By Brian Otieno and Okumu Modachi | Mar 22, 2024

 

When President William Ruto laid a foundation stone during the launch of the Affordable Housing Project in Uasin Gishu County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has once again hit out at detractors, accusing them of blackmailing state officials over the implementation of government policies.

The Head of State yesterday claimed those challenging his administration’s policies in court had sought bribes to withdraw their cases, saying this was meant to frustrate his agenda.

“The tragedy is that even those who go to challenge government policies in our courts… that after they have obtained stays and injunctions against government policies, whether it is housing our universal healthcare coverage plan, they have the audacity and temerity to come and look for government officials telling them that ‘if you talk to us nicely, we are going to remove the injunction’,” said the president.

Ruto spoke at State House, Nairobi, as he released the fourth Medium-Term Plans, which are part of the Vision 2030. His remarks come as the Affordable Housing law, to which he assented on Tuesday, faces legal hurdle.

Ruto said he would be tough on corrupt officials within and outside government, emphasising on the need to strengthen the criminal justice system to avert instances of blackmail.

He admitted that corruption had taken root within the government, but said such elements would be brought to book.

“In some instances, corruption is budgeted into our budget cycle… I will be spending time with the Treasury tomorrow to ensure that with a tooth comb, we eliminate anything that will not go to benefit the people in our budget,” Ruto said and vowed that he would not allow graft to derail his agenda.

“We will enhance support for the justice and order sector by recruiting additional prison officers, national government administrative officers, officers for the Office of the Attorney General and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission… and making sure we have all arms to deal with the challenge of corruption and impunity,” he added.

“I am very clear in my mind that we have what it takes to take Kenya to the next level… we have the requisite resources if properly applied.”

