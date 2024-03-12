Kenya and US to cohost global food hygiene forum

Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya, in collaboration with the United States, has commenced the 54th session of the Codex Committee on Food Hygiene.

Hosted in Nairobi, this prestigious the forum was launched by Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, Susan Nakhumicha, CS Health, and Mithika Linturi, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

The session was graced by Dr Evelyne Mbandi, Chair of the Committee on Food Hygiene, Steve Wearne, Chair of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, and Dr Emilio Esteban, Under Secretary for Food Safety, US, among others.

"This is a momentous occasion for Kenya just getting the opportunity to co-host it here with the US. It just demonstrates Kenya’s dedication and commitment to enhancing food hygiene and standards," said Miano.

She emphasised the importance of maintaining high food standards to facilitate trade. "Trade in agriculture is a lifeline for Kenya... standards are a big deal for Kenya," she stressed.

Kenya's partnership with the United States in hosting this session underscores the nation's leadership in promoting food safety within the African continent. With the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) acting as the National Codex Contact Point, effective dialogue and integration of Codex standards within national regulations are ensured.

Moreover, the event serves as a platform to address the specific needs of the African region. Initiatives such as the development of regional standards to support the African Continental Free Trade Area and leadership in food hygiene controls in traditional markets are highlighted, emphasizing the importance of responsive and regionally relevant standards for food safety.

Esther Ngari, Managing Director of KEBS, reiterated Kenya's commitment to food safety standards through rigorous market surveillance. She assured participants of high compliance levels across all food products sold in the country, emphasizing Kenya's proactive approach to ensuring the safety and quality of its food supply.