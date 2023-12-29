High cost of living persists as inflation rate falls in December

Business
 By David Njaaga | Dec 29, 2023
Traders at the Kangemi open air market in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The inflation rate in Kenya dropped slightly to 6.6 per cent in December 2023, from 6.8 per cent in November 2023, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The inflation rate, which measures the average change in prices of goods and services consumed by households, remained high due to an increase in prices of commodities such as transport, housing, water, electricity, fuel, and food.

These items account for over 57 per cent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is used to calculate the inflation rate.

According to KNBS, the transport index increased by 11.7 per cent in the last 12 months (December 2022 - December 2023), mainly due to the higher fuel prices and public transport fares.

The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels index increased by 8.3 per cent in the same period, owing to the higher prices of electricity, kerosene, cooking gas and rent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages index increased by 7.7 per cent in the same perio due to the higher prices of some food items such as maize flour, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, cabbages, carrots and milk.

KNBS collects retail prices for the compilation of the CPI every month from selected retail outlets across the country.

Out of the 50 data collection zones, 14 are located in Nairobi while 36 are located in other urban areas.

Related Topics
Previous article
Weatherman: Rains to continue this weekend
.

Similar Articles

By Kariuki Ngari 23 hrs ago
Opinion
What Kenya should do to reap dividends from AfCFTA pact
By VOA 1 day ago
Sci & Tech
Apple wins bid to pause apple watch ban at US Appeals Court
By James Wanzala 1 day ago
Real Estate
Mozambique urged to embrace climate-resilient buildings
.

Latest Stories

High cost of living persists as inflation rate falls in December
Business
By David Njaaga
28 mins ago
Premium Executive changes that reshaped corporate Kenya in 2023
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Cruise ship with 1,900 tourists docks at port, 4 more expected
Business
By Philip Mwakio
14 hrs ago
Premium Why personal loans are squeezing out mortgages
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
17 hrs ago
Premium Boost for Invesco as court annuls liquidation order
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
17 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By David Njaaga 28 mins ago
Business
High cost of living persists as inflation rate falls in December
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Executive changes that reshaped corporate Kenya in 2023
By Philip Mwakio 14 hrs ago
Business
Cruise ship with 1,900 tourists docks at port, 4 more expected
By Graham Kajilwa 17 hrs ago
Real Estate
Premium Why personal loans are squeezing out mortgages

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.