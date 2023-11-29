KNCCI resolves leadership impasse in Trans Nzoia

Business
 By Osinde Obare | Nov 29, 2023
 Trans Nzoia KNCCI chapter has been dogged by leadership wrangles in the past six months. [iStockphoto]

Trans Nzoia Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) chapter has a new leadership after a truce was struck between two warring camps.

The branch has been dogged by leadership wrangles in the past six months after a group led by Benson Malesi moved to court to contest the outcome of the elections, which favoured Titus Kilong’i.

The conflict over the eligibility of the voting register led to the halt of the elections, enforced by a court injunction initiated by Malesi’s camp that challenged Kilong’is camp.

Before the elections were aborted, a dispute over the voter register had previously caused a postponement of the annual general meeting at the Kitale Museum. Malesi recently withdrew the suit, leading to a negotiated solution that saw the chamber’s electoral body strike a deal with the two teams agreeing to share slots.

“Kilong’i assumes the position of chairman, while Malesi will be a director in charge of finance,” said Benjamin Onkoba from the electoral board.

The new leadership expressed eagerness to promptly address business growth in the region, emphasising a shift from legal disputes to proactive efforts. “We lost a lot of time flexing muscles in court, missing out on many opportunities. We want to turn this around,” said Kilong’i.

Malesi called on traders to support KNCCI’s mandate for regional business growth. The chamber had navigated leadership challenges by extending the tenure of outgoing chairman Martin Waliaula, who steered affairs on an interim leadership basis.

Meanwhile, small-scale traders have called on the new leadership to engage in negotiations with the county government to establish markets with essential amenities.

Violet Musera, a vegetable vendor, urged the new leadership to address challenges faced by open-air market traders, citing limited access to water and restroom facilities. Additionally, traders are seeking expanded market linkages beyond Trans Nzoia, aiming for international opportunities with the support of the incoming chamber leadership.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Mwamba to host Shamberere in Women's Kenya Cup opener
Next article
Premium
Costly electricity tariff leaves Kenya Power with Sh35b bills
.

Similar Articles

By XN Iraki 28 mins ago
Enterprise
Kenya is importing hustlers and we should celebrate it
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 28 mins ago
Enterprise
State eyes new investors to boost manufacturing sector
By Edwin Nyarangi and Kamore Maina 28 mins ago
Business
Premium Top KNTC officials questioned over Sh16.5b cooking oil import
.

Latest Stories

'Cyber security key barrier to digital economy among small businesses'
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
28 mins ago
NCBA celebrates financing of over 4000 vehicles, sets aside Sh2b for emobility
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
28 mins ago
China Square: We seek to serve both ends of the marke
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
28 mins ago
Financial institutions key in supporting agriculture sector
Enterprise
By Ken Ouko
28 mins ago
Crypto assets gather steam despite market jitters
Enterprise
By Frankline Sunday
28 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Dianah 28 mins ago
Enterprise
'Cyber security key barrier to digital economy among small businesses'
By Esther Dianah 28 mins ago
Enterprise
NCBA celebrates financing of over 4000 vehicles, sets aside Sh2b for emobility
By Graham Kajilwa 28 mins ago
Enterprise
China Square: We seek to serve both ends of the marke
By Ken Ouko 28 mins ago
Enterprise
Financial institutions key in supporting agriculture sector

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.