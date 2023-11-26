US automaker eyes more Kenya sales after deal with Caetano Kenya

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Nov 26, 2023

 

Dan Makori, Ford Sales Manager at Caetano Kenya and Pedro Campos, Managing Director, Salvador Caetano Kenya during the opening of the Ford showroom on Mombasa Road. [Courtesy]

Caetano Kenya, an automobile dealership with Portuguese backing, has intensified its efforts to promote the sale of Ford Motor vehicles in Kenya, the second largest American automaker in the country. This comes following the signing of a profitable agreement to exclusively distribute Ford vehicles in Kenya.

This week, Caetano Kenya, a consortium of companies owned by the Portuguese group Salvador Caetano, inaugurated a brand-new Ford Showroom on Mombasa Road. The showroom will serve as a platform for the sales and maintenance of Ford vehicles.

The recent collaboration between Ford and Caetano presents a fresh avenue for both companies to expand their market presence in Kenya.

By capitalizing on Caetano's vast network and expertise in marketing and selling renowned brands in this region, this partnership holds great potential. Caetano has already commenced its sales campaign by introducing the latest iterations of the Ranger, Raptor, Everest, and the Ford Transit Bus.

The Ford franchise was formerly held by CMC Motors in Kenya.

Caetano Kenya Managing Director Pedro Campos welcomed the partnership.

“We are proud to add Ford to our stable of brands. Ford is one of the best-performing vehicles in the SUV and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segments in this market, and we predict our partnership will continue to grow it in these segments," he said.

"As Caetano, we are focused on providing high-end services to customers that aim to exceed expectations and ensure the ultimate experience on the road. We welcome existing and new Ford customers to our family.”

Caetano said it will provide after-sales services across Kenya for the Ford brand through the Caetano Express network.

These service centers will be fully equipped by the Ford Motor Company, guaranteeing the availability of authorized Ford parts, Caetano said.

Caetano Kenya is the sole local distributor of Hyundai, Renault, Kia, Renault Trucks and Ford vehicles in the Kenyan market.

The Portugal headquartered Salvador Caetano Group has over 75 years of history in the automotive sector.

It has a presence in more than 100 countries spread across Europe and Africa.

Caetano Kenya brings together a group of companies belonging to the Portuguese group Salvador Caetano, with various activities in the automotive sector, ranging from car maintenance and distribution, car rental, among others.

