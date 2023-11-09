Murkomen defends plans to lease Mombasa, Lamu ports

Business
 By Emmanuel Kipchumba | Nov 09, 2023
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said the proposed leasing of sections of Mombasa and Lamu ports to private investors will bring benefits to Kenyans.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure in Nairobi on Thursday, Murkomen noted that the benefits include reducing the government’s funding burden on capital projects with the injection of private cash investments into port development.

The CS said the leasing will ensure modernisation of the ports, eliminate congestion, improve efficiency and make cargo handling equipment more available.

He emphasized that the planned Public-Private Partnership (PPP) deal will increase competition among terminals.

Murkomen said the move will boost efficiency and competitiveness; enhance the transfer of knowledge, technology and expertise; and increase output and freight volumes.

CS told the committee that the objective of the Government is to attract private investors in efforts to unlock the potential of the ports, grow revenue, expand manufacturing and create jobs.

Murkomen defended the PPP saying it is consistent with current trends around the world and is being set up in a transparent and accountable process.

He assured that despite the partnership, the Government retains full ownership of the ports noting that a multi-stakeholder engagement was adhered to.

"In coming up with the proposal of leasing sections of the ports, it is important that I inform this committee that various considerations such as stakeholders engagement in the development of policy documents that guided on transition to landlord model was considered," he said.

"The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will retain Marine dues and charges as well as Wharfage which comprises 26 per cent of the total charges per Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs)," he added.

In regards to other charges, which includes those that arise due to penalties, Murkomen said KPA will negotiate- on percentage of variable fee, based on number of TEUs handled by the concessionaire.

"There will be at the start of the contract, an upfront fee to be paid by the concessionaire to compensate KPA for the already made investments, and a fixed fee payable every month," said Murkomen.

Related Topics
Previous article
Police arrest four as youths disrupt UDA meeting in Migori
Next article
Promotion interviews for 36,505 teachers to begin on December 4
.

Similar Articles

By Standard Team 9 hrs ago
Real Estate
Top head teacher suspended over allegations of exam irregularities
By Esther Dianah 19 hrs ago
Business
Brewer faults State tax policies, urges review to cut illicit drinks
By Josphat Thiong’o 19 hrs ago
Business
MPs want tax cap on personal items raised
.

Latest Stories

Murkomen defends plans to lease Mombasa, Lamu ports
Business
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
1 hr ago
HR practitioners say firms lose staff due to poor pay, hostile environment
Business
By Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
What small scale farmers can do to access credit from banks
Business
By Gardy Chacha
2 hrs ago
Premium Tough economic times push potential buyers to rent
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hrs ago
Broad Borders Cooperative members move to sanction society from acquiring loans
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
5 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Emmanuel Kipchumba 1 hr ago
Business
Murkomen defends plans to lease Mombasa, Lamu ports
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Business
HR practitioners say firms lose staff due to poor pay, hostile environment
By Gardy Chacha 2 hrs ago
Business
What small scale farmers can do to access credit from banks
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Real Estate
Premium Tough economic times push potential buyers to rent

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.