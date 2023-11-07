Exporters mixing avocado and mango batches risk losing deals, Authority warns

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | Nov 07, 2023
Mangoes readied for exports to UAE. [File, Standard]

The Agriculture and Food Authority has issued a new directive declaring that all avocado and mango exports will go through inspection before they are exported.

In a statement on Tuesday, AFA Director-General Willis Audi noted that the new regulations were put in place following findings from export clearance of the consignments.

The Authority has cautioned exporters about mixing the two fruits, stating that it is against the provisions of the Crops (Horticultural Crops) Regulations, 2020 Section 20 (5). 

“It has come to our attention that following the closure of the Avocado harvesting season and export by sea, some exporters are mixing consignments of mango with avocado for sea shipment. All avocado and mango consignments for export are required to undergo inspection by the Directorate before an Export Certificate is issued,” said Audi.

The regulations come barely a week after the authority issued a notice closing the exporting season of avocados.

“The closing of Hass, Pinkerton, Anode, and Jumbo harvesting season and export by sea for the 2023/2024 fiscal year shall be in force with effect from November 3, 2023.” 

Following the new directives, mango exporters are now advised to apply for physical inspection consignments by Monday, November 13 clearly indicating the location of the house to facilitate inspection.

They are also required to; “Ensure that the quantity being exported for which the permit is being sought fully constitutes mangoes in the consignment. 

Mango exporters who do not comply with the regulations risk losing their dealership in the export business.

Kenya exports fresh mango mainly to the Middle East, with small quantities of processed fruit (dried) to the Netherlands, UK, and Italy, among others.



