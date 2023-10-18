We shall eliminate cartels in the mining sector, CS Mvurya says

 By Noel Nabiswa | Oct 18, 2023
Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Salim Mvurya during a meeting with Regional Mining Officers (RMOs) to discuss the reforms in the Mining sector at Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Salim Mvurya has promised to implement reforms in the mining sector.

Part of this he said, will be to do away with the cartels who have been dominating the sector.

He said the ministry will put down the rules and regulations that each investor in the mining sector will comply.

“Transport permit will be free but the containers should be checked during packing of the mineral. And at the port, it will be checked because we have deployed individuals who will help us to do the work,” Mvurya stated.

He said that people have been taking advantage of the industry by creating cartels.

“Instead of just naming the mineral that they are transporting they give it a different name to cut on the cost of transportation but when unpacked, it’s something else,” said Mvurya.

He spoke after meeting investors to discuss collaboration to better the economy.

CS also noted that they are aiming to raise the mining sector revenue from five percent to 10 per cent, which he said will help in developing the economy.

“We have targeted Vihiga for Granite and eastern region will be a hub for green strategic minerals so that we work with the government to better the sector as well as the economy,” Mvurya said.

Dr Patrick Anyora, chair of Kenya Chamber of Mines, said that it a great opportunity for them to grow.

He said they are committed to support the government to move to greater heights.

