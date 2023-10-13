KPRL revives proposal to sell electricity to the national grid

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Oct 13, 2023
Kenya Petroleum Refineries acting Chief Executive Joseph Ndoti.  [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd (KPRL) is eyeing the sale of electricity to Kenya Power by the end of next year.

The refinery put up a 9.3 megawatt (MW) power plant in 2012 for its internal use and planned to offload excess capacity to the grid, but this has gone unused for more than a decade now. 

At the time, the Changamwe-based facility, which was importing and refining crude oil, was a heavy consumer of electricity but explained that it resorted to generating its own power due to frequent outages that contributed to high operational inefficiencies.

KPLC acting Chief Executive Joseph Ndoti said the firm has engaged State-owned power producer KenGen to offer consultancy on getting the plant operational.

He said KenGen would advise on how to monetise the thermal power plant.

“The power plant was a solution to the frequent blackouts then that were increasing the inefficiencies of KPRL during processing. The refinery’s peak then was estimated to be between 4.5 and six megawatts when the refinery was operating at full capacity. The plan was to export the balance to the national grid. However, as soon as the project was completed in 2012, the decision to stop refining came into effect rendering the plant idle,” said Mr Ndoti.

“We have recently signed a technical service agreement with KenGen, which is coming in as a consultant. We are working on a grid study that will inform, among other things, the technical requirements for us to feed the national grid and the tariff. 

“The initial feasibility study done by KenGen shows that the power plant is viable. We hope that by the end of next year, we will have hooked this plant to the national grid and we will be exporting about eight megawatts to the national grid.”

The factors that led to the delay of the decision on how to utilise the power plant included a lengthy exit process by Essar, which owned a 50 per cent stake in KPRL but decided to quit in 2013. The exit was not finalised until June 2016.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
State to buy 90kg bag of maize at Sh4,000
Next article
Kenya Airways flight diverted to Stansted after security threat
.

Similar Articles

By James Wanzala and Aloys Michael 15 hrs ago
Business
Kuria flaunts industrial parks as Miano takes over
By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Business
ICT ministry wants counties to scrap ISP wayleave charges
By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Real Estate
Financing mismatch impeding affordable housing
.

Latest Stories

KPRL revives proposal to sell electricity to the national grid
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
KQ flight cleared after security alert in UK
Business
By David Njaaga
3 hrs ago
State to buy 90kg bag of maize at Sh4,000
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
6 hrs ago
Premium Nearly 1m users tap Safaricom smartphone financing scheme
Business
By Brian Ngugi
6 hrs ago
Premium Broke tycoons: When tenders send people to an early grave
Business
By Grace Ng’ang’a
6 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
KPRL revives proposal to sell electricity to the national grid
By David Njaaga 3 hrs ago
Business
KQ flight cleared after security alert in UK
By Edwin Nyarangi 6 hrs ago
Business
State to buy 90kg bag of maize at Sh4,000
By Brian Ngugi 6 hrs ago
Business
Premium Nearly 1m users tap Safaricom smartphone financing scheme

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.