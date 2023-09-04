Sh230m deal to support Kwale coconut farmers, expand Kentaste's exports to US

A hawker prepares Madafu (Coconut drinks) for sale. [File, Standard]

The Kwale-based coconut processor, Kentaste Limited, is poised to benefit from greater access to overseas markets following an announcement by the US government of a partnership to create opportunities for more than 4,500 local farmers.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman joined leaders from Kentaste to announce the project, which is funded by a combined investment of more than $1.6m (Sh233m) from USAid and Kentaste.

The funding will support efforts to expand Kentaste's exports to the US.

The envoy, accompanied by her Australian counterpart Luke Williams, made the announcement during her tour of the Kentaste Coconut Processing Factory, which is East Africa's leading producer of coconut products, located in Kwale county.

They later toured coconut farms near the Kentaste factory that had originally produced virgin coconut oil, milk, and cream. However, over the years, its product range expanded to include desiccated coconut, coconut flour, and coconut snacks.

The US support for the project comes from USAid, with funding provided by the Feed the Future and Prosper Africa programmes.

Whitman said the partnership was expected to increase Kentaste's processing capacity by 67 per cent, enabling them to process 50,000 coconuts per day. This expansion would also create 90 full-time jobs and enroll 1,500 new farmers as suppliers.

She said more than 30 per cent of the newly enrolled farmers would be women, and the project would reduce food loss and waste by 32,500 liters over the next two years by improving processing efficiency.

"Through partnerships like this, we are enhancing trade, improving lives, and addressing food waste and its impacts on climate change," said the envoy. She added: "Sustainable growth and international collaboration are crucial for the prosperity of both countries."

The collaboration between USAid and Kentaste also establishes connections with two major US retailers that will stock Kentaste's coconut water products.

The envoy mentioned that these connections would broaden access to the US market for Kenyan coconut products and create jobs.