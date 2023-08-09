CBK spares borrowers higher costs as banks cut back loans

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Aug 09, 2023
CBK Governor Kamau Thugge. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Borrowers have been spared the higher cost of loans after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) retained its benchmark signal rate at 10.50 per cent following Wednesday’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

In a statement, the CBK said the current monetary policy stance had reduced the threat of money-driven inflation.

Overall inflation in Kenya declined to 7.3 per cent in July 2023 from 7.9 per cent in June, driven by lower food and non-food non-fuel inflation.

The inflation rate returned to the target range of 2.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

"The MPC noted that inflation is already within the target band and is expected to decline further as food inflation is expected to come down...The committee also noted that inflationary pressures had eased as non-food non-fuel inflation declined," said CBK governor and chairman of MPC Kamau Thugge.

"The committee further noted that the impact of the tightening of monetary policy in June 2023 to anchor inflationary expectations was still transmitting in the economy.  In view of these developments, the MPC decided to retain the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 10.50 per cent."

Data by the regulator, however, indicated that there was limited private sector access to credit amid the recently hiked benchmark rate.

Private sector credit grew by 12.2 per cent in the 12 months to June this year compared to 13.2 per cent in May, said CBK.

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenyans bag medals in Trinidad
.

Similar Articles

By Standard Reporter 22 hrs ago
Business
Agribusiness firm Kakuzi adopts new corporate identity
By Ndungu Gachane 22 hrs ago
Business
Hope as Cabinet shelves plans to privatise six sugar factories
By Ndungu Gachane 22 hrs ago
Enterprise
Entrepreneur turns avocado post-harvest losses into profit
.

Latest Stories

CBK spares borrowers higher costs as banks cut back loans
Business
By Brian Ngugi
51 mins ago
Premium Ecobank moves to recover Sh5b from distressed fuel marketer
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Co-op Bank bags deal to handle coffee exchange billions
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
'Great Wall' TV and the fading of a hustler's status symbol
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
12 hrs ago
Premium Luxury tailor stirs local apparel market with Sh187,000 silk shirts
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
14 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 51 mins ago
Business
CBK spares borrowers higher costs as banks cut back loans
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Ecobank moves to recover Sh5b from distressed fuel marketer
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Business
Co-op Bank bags deal to handle coffee exchange billions
By XN Iraki 12 hrs ago
Enterprise
'Great Wall' TV and the fading of a hustler's status symbol

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.