Michael Joseph resigns from Safaricom board

Business
 By David Njaaga | Aug 08, 2023
Michael Joseph steps down from Safaricom's board, leaving a legacy of growth, innovation, and community connections. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Safaricom PLC has announced resignation of Michael Joseph as a director on the company's board effective August 1, 2023.

 Joseph, has played various roles within the company since 2000, including serving as the founding Chief Executive Officer.

During his time at Safaricom, Joseph was instrumental in the company's growth trajectory, taking it from a subscriber base of less than 18,000 in 2000 to an impressive count of over 17 million subscribers by the time of his retirement in November 2010.

The transformation established Safaricom as the most successful telecommunications company in East Africa.

Michael Joseph's impact extended beyond his role as CEO. He also held the position of General Manager and chaired several committees within the board.

Reflecting on Joseph's contributions, Safaricom PLC Company Secretary, Kathryne Maundu, highlighted the deep-rooted connections he fostered within communities, which underpinned the company's remarkable growth and facilitated the development of innovative products and services.

"It is the deep foundation and connection with the communities that Michael developed that led to the phenomenal growth, development of innovative products and services, ensuring Safaricom became deeply embedded in every bit of our society,"stated Maundu.

 Joseph's legacy within Safaricom is notably associated with the inception and establishment of the Safaricom and M-Pesa foundations.

 He leaves the company to focus on various ventures, including his role as Chairman of Kenya Airways and directorships in various organizations.

His ongoing pursuits will encompass interests in conservation and community service.

 "The board takes this opportunity to thank Michael for his dedicated service, sound advice and commitment to Safaricom and wishes him the very best for the future," Maundu added.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Leaders stuck in perpetual campaign mode
Next article
Entrepreneur turns avocado post-harvest losses into profit
.

Similar Articles

By Ndungu Gachane 8 hrs ago
Business
Hope as Cabinet shelves plans to privatise six sugar factories
By Ndungu Gachane 8 hrs ago
Enterprise
Entrepreneur turns avocado post-harvest losses into profit
By Yvonne Chepkwony 8 hrs ago
Enterprise
Lawyer juggling legal practice and entrepreneurship shares business and life lessons
.

Latest Stories

Premium
'Great Wall' TV and the fading of a hustler's status symbol
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
49 mins ago
Premium Ecobank moves to recover Sh5b from distressed fuel marketer
Business
By Brian Ngugi
54 mins ago
Premium Luxury tailor stirs local apparel market with Sh187,000 silk shirts
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
54 mins ago
Why going green is the best bet for SMEs
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
5 hrs ago
Agribusiness firm Kakuzi adopts new corporate identity
Business
By Standard Reporter
8 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By XN Iraki 49 mins ago
Enterprise
Premium 'Great Wall' TV and the fading of a hustler's status symbol
By Brian Ngugi 54 mins ago
Business
Premium Ecobank moves to recover Sh5b from distressed fuel marketer
By Wainaina Wambu 54 mins ago
Enterprise
Premium Luxury tailor stirs local apparel market with Sh187,000 silk shirts
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
Enterprise
Why going green is the best bet for SMEs

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.