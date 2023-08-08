Michael Joseph resigns from Safaricom board

Michael Joseph steps down from Safaricom's board, leaving a legacy of growth, innovation, and community connections. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Safaricom PLC has announced resignation of Michael Joseph as a director on the company's board effective August 1, 2023.

Joseph, has played various roles within the company since 2000, including serving as the founding Chief Executive Officer.

During his time at Safaricom, Joseph was instrumental in the company's growth trajectory, taking it from a subscriber base of less than 18,000 in 2000 to an impressive count of over 17 million subscribers by the time of his retirement in November 2010.

The transformation established Safaricom as the most successful telecommunications company in East Africa.

Michael Joseph's impact extended beyond his role as CEO. He also held the position of General Manager and chaired several committees within the board.

Reflecting on Joseph's contributions, Safaricom PLC Company Secretary, Kathryne Maundu, highlighted the deep-rooted connections he fostered within communities, which underpinned the company's remarkable growth and facilitated the development of innovative products and services.

"It is the deep foundation and connection with the communities that Michael developed that led to the phenomenal growth, development of innovative products and services, ensuring Safaricom became deeply embedded in every bit of our society,"stated Maundu.

Joseph's legacy within Safaricom is notably associated with the inception and establishment of the Safaricom and M-Pesa foundations.

He leaves the company to focus on various ventures, including his role as Chairman of Kenya Airways and directorships in various organizations.

His ongoing pursuits will encompass interests in conservation and community service.

"The board takes this opportunity to thank Michael for his dedicated service, sound advice and commitment to Safaricom and wishes him the very best for the future," Maundu added.