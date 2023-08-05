Stima Sacco expands to Kisii, opens 12th branch

Stima Sacco CEO Gamaliel Hassan. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Access to financial services in Kisii has received a boost following the opening of a new branch by Stima Sacco.

This is part of deposit taking Sacco’s move to expand its outreach to counties with the aim of strengthening its position in the country’s financial sector.

It is the twelfth branch of the Sacco countrywide.

Stima Sacco chief executive Gamaliel Hasan said the establishment of the new branch reflects Sacco’s commitment to meet the evolving needs of its members.

He stated that the move is also streamlined to meet the modern demands of the members living and working in the devolved governments.

“We are confident that our presence here will not only empower individuals and businesses through financial services but also contribute to the overall economic growth and development of Kisii County,” said Dr Hassan.

He further emphasised that the branch expansion strategy of Stima Sacco has always been centered around financial inclusivity as a key pillar of its operations.

“Establishing a physical presence here is a realisation of the business potential of serving the community and generating investment returns while working in tandem with both the national and county governments to ensure that all citizens of the country have access to financial services,” he added.

The Sacco’s National Chairman, Albert Mugo said that the launch of the new branch demonstrates the Sacco’s continuing commitment as a partner in the economic and financial development of all corners of Kenya.

“The launch of this branch is more than just a physical presence. It represents a promise to be a reliable partner in the financial journey of our members,” said Mugo.

Records with the Sacco indicate that locals have borrowed more than Sh204 million in the last two months from the Kisii branch.

Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda appreciated the Society’s decision to open the Kisii town branch town saying most residents of the County are farmers and would benefit from accessing affordable credit to undertake various activities.

“Even business people in the county will welcome loans with low-interest rates.”