Kenya Railways temporarily suspends Syokimau-Lukenya train routes

 By Sharon Wanga | Jul 13, 2023

 

A commuter train.[File Standar]

The Kenya Railways Corporation has announced a temporary suspension of its services due to insecurity and constant attacks on its trains.

 In a statement on July 13, the company stated that it would suspend trains along Syokimau and Lukenya routes.

 “We wish to inform our customers and the general public that we have suspended train services along the Syokimau and Lukenya routes. This is due to the volatile security situation arising from consistent attacks on our trains passing through Mukuru kwa Nienga, by rowdy individuals who are barricading rail tracks and stoning the train,” the management stated.

 The company said it was prompted to make the changes following two incidents where their trains were attacked.

 “We highlight two incidents where, yesterday evening, the Lukenya bound train was attacked at 6:00 pm, and this morning, a train carrying 520 pupils was attacked at 11:00 am,” the statement added.

 The company has promised to resume normal services as soon as possible.

