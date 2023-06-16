Solar power could replace fossil fuels by 2050, says report

Solar is an evolving technology that is expected to go through more iterations with the passage of time. [iStockphoto]

Solar power is poised for high growth momentum that will see it replace fossil fuels such as coal and heavy fuel oil in power generation by 2050.

This is according to the Smart PV Top 10 Trends report by Huawei.

Power generated from solar panels is projected to constitute half of the total amount of electricity consumed in the foreseeable future.

This is as it moves up the ranks to become one of the primary sources of renewable energy.

The report, which outlines a number of expected scenarios for the growth and development of the solar power industry, was released during the recent Huawei Digital Power Partner Summit in Nairobi.

Sharing findings of the report, Huawei Vice President for Southern Africa Digital Power Smart PV Victor Koyier said solar is an evolving technology that is expected to go through more iterations with the passage of time and by 2027 will constitute 60 per cent of renewable energy installations.

“We have witnessed an exponential growth in the demand for solar energy globally, across the African continent and even here in Kenya,” said Mr Koyier. In the first half of 2023, he noted, demand for solar was already 20 per cent higher compared to a similar time last year.

Progressive government policies and advancements in the technology have over the years elevated its reliability with the focus now shifting to the efficacy of the storage packs and the increasingly hostile environments in which the equipment is being installed.

This includes the establishment of solar farms, which will deliver electricity to national or local grids.

Extremely harsh conditions such as high salt mist, high temperature, high humidity and sandstorms have tested solar equipment with engineers noting that as the future unfolds, more installations will be in commercial and industrial facilities as well as residential homes which are expected to be fitted in varied environments.

These technological advances, said Koyier, are driven mainly by innovations in energy storage, aesthetics and inbuilt mechanisms that enable remote operational notifications.

The report notes that the solar industry is expected to deepen its focus on equipment security, with digital signatures, safety from external attacks and central management of digital certificates gaining prominence.