Premium

State steps up plan for another Eurobond to pay Sh269b loan

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Jun 02, 2023
National Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo when he appeared before committee on County Public Investments and Special Funds on March 30, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Treasury on Wednesday said it is considering different options to settle the $2 billion (Sh269 billion) Eurobond that is due for repayment in June next year.

These include using the proceeds of another Eurobond to repay the investors  who lent money to the government in the first Eurobond that was floated in 2014 or taking multilateral loans, which are cheaper.

The Eurobond, which falls due next year, has significantly pushed up the amount of debt that the country is set to repay in the next financial year.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said the external debt service is projected to increase to Sh475.6 billion in the 2023/24 financial year, up from Sh242.1 billion in the 2022/23 financial year.

“Specifically, a Eurobond worth $2 billion (approximately Sh241.8 billion) will be maturing on June 24, 2024. To settle the 2024 Eurobond at maturity at minimum costs and risk, the government is considering several options,” said Mr Kiptoo when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee to discuss the budget for the next financial year.

“The options include liability management operations using alternative financing solutions to settle maturities, undertake buybacks (tender offer through open market operations), or a bond switch (exchange current bond with longer tenure bonds in consultation with sovereign rating agencies),” he explained, adding that the other options entail “bilateral and multilateral concessional funding to buy back.

Treasury in April invited financial consultants to express interest to be the lead managers in arranging the transaction where Treasury is set to tap into the international capital markets with a fourth Eurobond.

“The National Treasury is at an advanced stage of procuring lead managers to provide advisory services in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the government will meet all other external debt service payments due through revenues and refinancing,” said Mr Kiptoo.

The Treasury has not disclosed the amount it hopes to raise from the international markets. This will be the fourth Eurobond issue in less than eight years.

The government could face higher borrowing costs following the developments in the US, which has been increasing interest rates and, in turn, seen investors flock to the US market. Kenya could borrow at considerably higher interest rates.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said there have been over 300 expressions of interest and the ministry will soon request proposals from the firms that had expressed interest.

“We have over 300 expressions of interest, we are going to sit back and develop an RFP  and when we take the journey of this liability management towards Euro 2024, we will take the journey with the lead managers of those banks who did the bond so that whatever what actions we take will be informed actions and that is how the market will give us the credit that we will require,” he said.

In May 2019, Kenya raised $2.1 billion (Sh282.2 billion) from international capital markets to pay off other loans, including a $750 million (Sh103.5 billion) Eurobond that matured on June 24, 2019, and other debt obligations. 

Related Topics
Previous article
President Ruto launches Hustler fund for Chamas
Next article
Families living in colonial villages 60 years after independence
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri 2 hrs ago
Sci & Tech
Inaugural Africa tech and startup showcase kicks off in Morocco
By Lydiah Nyawira 4 hrs ago
Business
President Ruto launches Hustler fund for Chamas
By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
Business
Premium CBK boss Njoroge faults successor's plan for local dollar bonds
.

Latest Stories

Kenya has positioned itself as trade and investment hub
Opinion
By June Chepkemei
12 mins ago
Woman, 90, pleads with Family Bank to release her title
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
12 mins ago
KWFT told to pay trader Sh1.6m for seizing car
Business
By Lynn Kolongei
12 mins ago
Premium State steps up plan for another Eurobond to pay Sh269b loan
Business
By Macharia Kamau
12 mins ago
Housing levy will address indignity of slum life: Ruto
Business
By Ndung’u Gachane
12 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By June Chepkemei 12 mins ago
Opinion
Kenya has positioned itself as trade and investment hub
By Kamau Muthoni 12 mins ago
Business
Woman, 90, pleads with Family Bank to release her title
By Lynn Kolongei 12 mins ago
Business
KWFT told to pay trader Sh1.6m for seizing car
By Macharia Kamau 12 mins ago
Business
Premium State steps up plan for another Eurobond to pay Sh269b loan

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.