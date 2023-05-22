Private Security Workers' Union scoffs at public sector for being 'dishonest'

Business
 By Mate Tongola | May 22, 2023
Some of the private security firms matching at Nyayo National Stadium during a past Labour Day celebration.[FIle, Standard]

The Kenya National Private Security Workers Union Secretary General Isaac Andabwa has lashed out at the public sector unions for their doublespeak.

According to Andabwa, most public sector union representatives skipped a roundtable meeting convened by the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli to discuss matters affecting workers including the 3 per cent housing levy.

“I remind those in the public sector unions that it was well explained that the 3 per cent housing levy is not tax and is a great initiative geared toward building low-cost homes for Kenyan workers,” Andabwa told The Standard.

The Secretary-General threw his support behind the 3 per cent deduction adding that the government had invested Sh5 billion into the Housing Fund adding that those who contribute to the kitty and later wish to withdraw their contributions will have access to their savings with interest.

“Let us give the president space and time to turn around the economy but with an open front and approach towards the social dialogue with Unions,” Andabwa added.

There has been an uproar over the 2023 Finance Bill with various stakeholders poking holes into the pending increase in taxes.

.

