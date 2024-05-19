Tech companies commit to spearhead AI in healthcare

Mitsumi Distribution and Dell Technologies' officials pose for a photo during the inaugural workshop held in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Mitsumi Distribution and Dell Technologies are set to host workshops that will focus on artificial intelligence and its applications, particularly within the healthcare industry.

During the inaugural workshop in Nairobi attended by top-tier executives and decision-makers from prominent healthcare service providers, Dell Technologies Regional Chief Technology Officer Arshad Farhad highlighted the essential skill sets needed, and privacy concerns and underscored the transformative impact these technologies could have on Kenya‘s healthcare system.

“The purpose of AI is to enhance the capabilities of clinicians and enhance clinical outcomes, rather than supplanting them,” he said.

Dell Technologies is an American firm that develops computers and related products and services, while Mitsumi is a regional distributor of technology products.

Mitsumi Director Rajveer Shah said the company is dedicated to harnessing AI to drive transformation across various sectors in Africa, including healthcare, financial services, governance and public services. "We are poised to deploy our expertise and resources to assist industries in embracing AI and unlocking its full potential."

Shah said with a strategic focus on bolstering Africa‘s AI capabilities, Mitsumi has made significant investments in recruiting skilled data scientists and engineers from around the world, solidifying its commitment to fostering an AI-enabled society in Africa.

The workshop generated substantial interest among representatives from hospitals and healthcare service providers, who acknowledged AI‘s transformative capacity in enhancing disease detection, optimising processes, and ultimately elevating patient care standards.

He said Mitsumi Distribution, through its dedicated AI initiative in the Middle East and Africa region, is committed to bringing African industries up to global standards by forging partnerships with leading global technology solutions and service providers.

The workshop was attended by top-tier executives and decision-makers from prominent healthcare service providers, including Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Nairobi West Hospital and Matter Hospital.