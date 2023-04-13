KCB appoints Annastacia Kimtai new Managing Director of Kenya unit

KCB Bank Kenya newly appointed Managing Director, Annastacia Kimtai. [KCB]

The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Group has appointed Annastacia Kimtai as the new Managing Director of KCB Bank Kenya.

Kimtai who has worked for the bank for more than twenty years began the role on Wednesday, April 12.

In an internal memo, KCB Chief Executive Officer Paul Russo described Kimtai as self-motivated and an astute senior executive banker with excellent banking and leadership skills.

“Kimtai has an extensive track record working with cross-functional teams to deliver exceptional results across our KCB Bank Kenya,” the CEO noted.

The newly appointed MD previously served as the bank’s Retail Banking Director for eleven years before stepping in as the acting Managing Director in December 2022.

Russo said the new position will help drive the bank’s Kenyan business and free up the group’s CEO so that he can focus on accelerating the group’s expansion agenda.

Kimtai joined KCB Bank Kenya in 1998 as a management trainee. She grew through the ranks and served in various capacities including as the Coast region Business Manager between 2009 and 2011 and as Branch Manager between 2004 and 2009.

She is a member of the KCB Foundation Board and holds an MBA in Strategic Management, Master of Arts - Rural Economics and Cooperation, Bachelor of Arts (Economics, Rural Economics, and Cooperation), and other certifications including Harvard Business School’s Senior Executive Program - Africa.