CS Kuria says State will spend Sh3.7b to boost delivery of exports from EPZ

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The government says it will spend some Sh3.7 billion to improve export delivery services from the Athi River-based Export Processing Zone (EPZ) to Mombasa.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria said part of the money will be spent on connecting a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from the main line.

Speaking in Athi River where he launched the project, Kuria said the money will also be spent on purchasing three locomotives through the Kenya Railway Corporation.

''We will improve delivery services. Our final product from the EPZ usually takes a lot of time to get to Mombasa for shipping, and therefore losing our market in overseas countries. Once this project will be in place, delays will be reduced,'' said Mr Kuria.

Kuria, who was joined by Roads CS Roads Kipchumba Murkomen, said the project will also increase job opportunities.

“We have thousands of workers in our zones, and we want to create more jobs. We are also working closely with Water CS Alice Wahome to make sure water is in plenty in our zones for production. We have had the cry from investors," said Kuria.

He said one of the Export Processing Zones Authority's objectives is to promote EPZ products and new foreign markets.

“In achieving this strategic goal, we are engaging with government agencies, and international trade agencies to attract investors regionally and globally to different EPZ sites,” said Kuria.

Kuria said EPZA is in the process of implementing its strategic plan for 2019-2023.

At the same time, he said they are evaluating the global environment and adjusting accordingly to sustain growth.

Ben Oluoch Olunya, the chairman of Export Processing Zones Authority Kenya, said they are keen on implementing appropriate marketing strategies such as expansion.

''We also have one-stop facilitation of investors as our team concentrates on the creation of a conducive business environment," added the chairman.