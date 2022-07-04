× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

SportsPesa among 97 betting firms to miss out on licence

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | Jul 4th 2022 | 3 min read
By Dominic Omondi | July 4th 2022
BUSINESS
Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) Chairperson Cyrus Maina. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Sport betting giant SportPesa is among 97 companies that risk closure after the government failed to renew their licences for the current financial year ending June next year.

In a letter addressed to the head of legal secretarial services of Safaricom, which owns mobile money transfer service M-Pesa, the chairperson of the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) Cyrus Maina said only three companies had been licensed for the 2022-23 financial year.

“The board hereby notifies you that only the following gaming operators have been found to be compliant with the Betting and Lotteries Act as well as the operating requirements issued by the board as at July 1, 2022, and therefore, their 2022-23 licences have been renewed,” said the letter to Daniel Ndaba dated July 1, 2022.

“Please be informed accordingly and take necessary action.”

The betting operators whose licences have so far been renewed are Shop and Deliver Ltd, the owners of Betika; Pesa Bets Ltd that runs Betafrique and Silicon Solutions Ltd which operates Spotika platform. 

READ MORE

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said in a statement on May 31 that despite efforts to regulate the betting and gaming industry, unlicensed companies have tried to sneak in and operate illegally.

“This provides a fertile avenue for money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of criminal and other undesirable activities,” he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

BCLB was directed to ensure that all applications for renewal and new licences from July 1 have written compliance from Kenya Revenue Authority, The Financial Reporting Centre and the Inter-Agency Security Team.

“The BCLB to continuously monitor, identify and report to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) all unlicensed local and foreign betting and gaming websites for blockage of access,” said Dr Matiang’i.

The new development is likely to re-ignite another round of war between the government and betting companies.

Betting firms licensed for the year that ended on June 30 published by BCLB were 100 from 76 in a similar period in 2020. This means that the number of betting firms had increased by 31.5 per cent.

An investigation by The Standard in June found that numerous illegal betting and gaming companies are operating in Kenya, some of which are even using M-Pesa, although they have no permanent residence in Kenya and are not regulated by BCLB.

It showed that betting companies had devised new ways of clandestinely operating in Kenya without paying taxes.

These companies, the investigation revealed, allowed punters to transact using hard-to-trace cryptocurrencies.

This might cost the country billions of shillings in uncollected taxes while laundering funds earned through illegal activities such as smuggling and trafficking in minerals, wildlife, drugs, and people, or financing organised crime.

Betting firms licensed for the year that ended on June 30 were 100 from 76 in a similar period in 2020. [iStockphoto]

It is a situation that not only cast a spotlight on sports betting as an avenue for money launderers but also how the gambling craze is aided and abetted by newer, sleeker financing schemes such as cryptocurrencies that authorities are yet to fully understand.

The fact that most betting casinos operate on the borderless, largely lawless internet has seen a lot of bookmakers operate in Kenya without paying the requisite taxes or following regulations.

Punters have also been revelling in this tax truancy, which has meant that their winnings can neither be taxed nor traced.

The use of untraceable cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin leaves KRA in a fix, not only because the bookmakers are registered outside Kenya, but also because even if KRA had a tax information exchange agreement, there is no paper trail to show the source of the transaction.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Kenyan exports rise by Sh100b amid bumpy economic recovery
Export earnings rose from Sh171 billion in the same quarter of 2021 to Sh183 billion as a result of the significant increase in exports of tea, coffee, iron, steel and animal and vegetable oils.
Next president should help end violence against women, girls
In the run-up to the 2017 elections, female political aspirants faced harassment, intimidation and abuse, both in person and online.

MOST READ

Stop overdependence on maize meals, Munya tells Kenyans
Stop overdependence on maize meals, Munya tells Kenyans

BUSINESS

By Fred Kagonye

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KPA workers reject proposal to have Dubai firm run port

By Joackim Bwana | 2 hours ago

KPA workers reject proposal to have Dubai firm run port
Kenyan exports rise by Sh100b amid bumpy economic recovery

By Frankline Sunday | 2 hours ago

Kenyan exports rise by Sh100b amid bumpy economic recovery
Next president should help end violence against women, girls

By Eva Ng’inja-Croft | 8 hours ago

Next president should help end violence against women, girls
Uhuru tells Saccos to invest in State projects

By James Wanzala | 15 hours ago

Uhuru tells Saccos to invest in State projects
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC