× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Stop overdependence on maize meals, Munya tells Kenyans

BUSINESS
By Fred Kagonye | Jul 2nd 2022 | 2 min read
By Fred Kagonye | July 2nd 2022
BUSINESS

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has asked Kenyans to find alternatives to maize meals in a bid to reduce dependence on the crop.

Speaking to NTV, Munya said that Kenyans farm many other foods and they should instead turn to them. “It is good for Kenyans not to be eating one type of food.”

His comments come days after he announced that the government was removing all levies taxed on maize imported into the country, a move that reduced the price of maize flour by Sh2. The suspension applies to all border points and will be in place for the next 90 days.


“We are looking for a way to lower the prices of maize by reducing the levies applied to maize imported from overseas,” he told NTV.

READ MORE

He said the government is working to lower the cost further by importing more maize. “The Sh2 reduction will help but we are looking for more maize in order to lower the cost even further.”

Munya said the food shortage is not unique to Kenya, since the drought affected the whole world adding that the Ukraine - Russia war has also contributed to the crisis as well as Covid-19 which he says affected the supply chain and led to the redirection of resources which otherwise would have been used to import maize.

He assured Kenyans that the government has proper plans I pace to address the food shortage facing them, saying that the government has already purchased maize from neighbouring countries and was in the process of bringing it into the country.

Millers however criticized the move by Munya saying that the suspension of levies will not have a big impact on Kenyans. Currently, a 90-kilo bag of maize that is imported into the country is levied Sh100.

Maize flour in the country is going for at least Sh200 per two kilograms’ packet.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Representation of women on boards up but much needed
With women accounting for 50.1 percent of the continent’s population, their participation in all levels of economic activity should be in tandem with their contribution.
Is China Kenya's largest creditor? No way! 'debt trap' claim is misleading
The writer says Western investors, often in forms of multi-lateral financial institutions and commercial creditors, are the largest creditors of African countries including Kenya.

MOST READ

Car parts manufacturer expects quadruple growth after embargo
Car parts manufacturer expects quadruple growth after embargo

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Like Trump in US, can Wajackoyah pull off a surprise in August polls?

By Odhiambo Ramogi | 1 hour ago

Like Trump in US, can Wajackoyah pull off a surprise in August polls?
How EA clearing and forwarding agents can professionalise the sector

By Kevin Safari | 1 hour ago

How EA clearing and forwarding agents can professionalise the sector
Representation of women on boards up but much needed

By Catherine Muraga | 1 hour ago

Representation of women on boards up but much needed
Is China Kenya's largest creditor? No way! 'debt trap' claim is misleading

By Zhou Pingjian | 1 hour ago

Is China Kenya's largest creditor? No way! 'debt trap' claim is misleading
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC