William Ruto pledges two-year turnaround strategy for KQ

Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto at Kasarani Stadium. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged a two-year turnaround strategy for the ailing Kenya Airways.

Speaking at Kasarani Stadium during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto launch, Ruto said the current financial crisis that cripples the operations of the national career is a reflection of internal and managerial mistakes.

“The crisis has nothing to do with the market, it is all about conflict of interests that we all know. There is huge potential in the air travel and KQ was doing well to a certain point until the problems struck,” he said.

According to Ruto, Kenya Airways is a national asset that the Kenya Kwanza government cannot let go of.

“We can therefore no longer let be on life support,” he said.

He said the current economic turbulence that has seen the skyrocketing cost of living demands more than a manifesto that makes pledges but pushes the country beyond a tipping point.

The DP said it is the reason why the Kenya Kwanza had consulted over 258 scholars, technocrats and economists to develop a document that gives credible and realistic hope to all Kenyans.

“If you are digging a hole and you realise that you are headed nowhere, it demands that you stop digging. This is why my administration is committed to pulling the country from the current storm,” he said.

Ruto said he will bank on the over 19 million Kenyans who constitute a strong workforce to revive key economic sectors.

According to him, the current policies have failed to address the needs of the Kenyan economy.

While promising to expand the current internet connectivity by another 100,000km, Ruto said his government will ensure those struggling with bundles have a free access to reliable internet.

He said every school, market and hospital that is on the grid will be connected through the existing universal fund.

With regards to sports, Ruto said his government will profile the country in a manner that can leverage the economy.

He said he will introduce a sports garment industry that will see Kenyan-made sportswear sold at a premium price.

This he said will be made possible through serious utilization of the sports funds that will deal with any infrastructure in the sector.

“Within three months of our government, we shall complete the transfer of all functions earmarked to counties,” he said.

Ruto said in order to harness good relationship between the two levels of government, his administration will review the formula for revenue sharing.

He said he will further stop all the unauthorised evictions and demolition of property across the counties so that all Kenyans can have a sense of ownership.

Share this story