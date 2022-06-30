× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pain for Kenyans as cost of living hits five-year high

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | Jun 30th 2022 | 3 min read
By Frankline Sunday | June 30th 2022
BUSINESS
Millions of Kenyans have had to squeeze their household budgets to afford basic commodities. [iStockphoto]

Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to purchase basic commodities as inflation hit a five-year high riding on high food and fuel prices.

Data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) yesterday indicates inflation for the month of June hit 7.9 per cent, the highest since August 2017 when it was eight per cent.

"Relative to May 2022, prices of wheat flour-white, carrots and cooking oil (salad) increased by 12.7, 4.7 and 4.7 per cent in June 2022 respectively," said KNBS in its report.

"During the same period, prices of onion-leaks and bulbs and potatoes (Irish) dropped by 5.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively."

The latest figures point to tough times ahead even as millions of Kenyans have had to squeeze their household budgets to afford basic commodities that have become more expensive compared to last year.

READ MORE

According to the KNBS, the average price for a litre of cooking oil had risen to Sh388 last month, a 51 per cent increase from Sh255 in June 2021.

And while a litre of kerosene retailed at Sh98.80 in June last year, the price has increased by 30 per cent to Sh128.90 this year.

In May, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge said inflation, driven by food prices, could reduce in the near term as the rains pick up and some fast-growing commodities hit the market.

He said the government's efforts to moderate domestic prices including fuel subsidies and duty waivers on the imports of maize and fertilisers have helped cushion prices.

"But even against this backdrop, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) assessed that there is a clear and present danger of breaching the 7.5 per cent threshold in the next few months," Dr Njoroge said.

The government's threshold for healthy inflation figures is 2.5 per cent on the lower side and a ceiling of 7.5 per cent.

This is the first time in five years the ceiling has been breached.

Other commodities that have recorded a surge in pricing in the last 12 months include diesel and petrol which have seen the price per litre increase by 30 per cent and 25 per cent in the period under review. 

The rise in inflation coupled with the forthcoming elections and a prolonged drought are set to make it difficult for millions of low-income Kenyans to meet their basic needs.

In May, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FewsNet) warned that the number of people facing starvation in Kenya had increased from projections released earlier this year.

It said majority of the citizens are experiencing high food insecurity with the situation classified as critical in the Eastern and North-Eastern regions.

Several counties including Wajir, Mandera and Marsabit were classified as in need of emergency intervention over the next three months.

"In late April and early May, heavy rainfall events resulted in around average March-May cumulative rainfall in Mandera, northern Wajir, western Marsabit and eastern Turkana," said FewsNet in the drought report for Kenya.

"However, rainfall distribution was poor and as a result, households face another below-average or failed harvest and poor rangeland resource recovery, reducing access to food and income."

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Cost of living shoots to the highest since August 2017
The Bureau has attributed the inflation rise to the increase in price of basic commodities.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Crisis as nearly half of NSSF staff to retire
Crisis as nearly half of NSSF staff to retire

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Cost of living shoots to the highest since August 2017

By Winfrey Owino | 2 hours ago

Cost of living shoots to the highest since August 2017
CS Karoney: This is what you'll need to transact on land after digitisation

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 hours ago

CS Karoney: This is what you'll need to transact on land after digitisation
HFC partners with Britam in new education insurance plan

By Wainaina Wambu | 7 hours ago

HFC partners with Britam in new education insurance plan
Tax waiver on imported maize to reduce the price of unga

By Brenda Kerubo | 8 hours ago

Tax waiver on imported maize to reduce the price of unga
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC