× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt

BUSINESS
By Kamau Muthoni | January 8th 2022
By Kamau Muthoni | January 8th 2022
BUSINESS

The battle over the Mumias Sugar Limited (MSC) lease award to a Uganda based firm has taken a new twist after another firm sued for contempt of court.

The legal fights have deepened with a new application to jail Sarrai Group directors and the receiver-manager Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao.

This happened after Sarrai asked the court to lift lease freeze orders as it had allegedly started reviving the ailing miller before they were issued, Tumaz and Tumaz Enterprises Ltd has also moved to back the same seeking to jail Sarrai’s directors and Mumias receiver manager Rao over alleged contempt of court.

READ MORE

Tumaz is linked to businessman Julius Mwale.

In its application filed before High Court judge Jairus Ngaah, Tumaz claimed that Sarrai directors had in their court papers seeking to lift the orders issued December last year admitted they were aware of the court orders.

Tumaz lawyer Javier Munzala stated that the Ugandan miller has carried out construction works, ploughing of the farms, and rehabilitated the Mumias company roads in breach of court orders.

The lawyer also claims that Sarrai has allegedly changed security guards.

“ The second respondent through its director Rakesh Kumar Bavts have sworn an affidavit dated December 31, 2021, admitting that they have continued with the interference with the company assets during the pendency of the orders issued herein and therefore there is every indication that the Respondents are not keen to comply with this Court’s reasoned decision,” argued Munzala.

The battle is turning to a tower of barbel, with each party speaking its own language.

Sarrai in its application argued that Tumaz did not deserve the freeze orders as they were issued seven days after it had taken over Mumias.

Its lawyer Wesley Gichaba argued that the firm took over Mumias on December 22, 2021, while Justice Anthony Ndung’u issued his orders on the 29th.

“The orders issued on December 29, 2021, will cause untold suffering, embarrassment, and great financial loss and insurmountable economic prejudice to the applicant who has already made significant rehabilitation from the date of take-over,” argued Gichaba.

 Kumar told the court that the firm will incur massive losses if does not intervene.

“ The orders are so oppressive to the applicant (Sarrai) and the ex-parte applicant has not undertaken as to damages despite the huge investments already in place and most likely financial loss to be incurred in the even it does not succeed in the long run,” claimed Kumar.

The judge heard that Tumaz had also filed another case before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB).

In its new application, Tumaz now claims that Sarrai’s actions are intentional and should be punished.

Tumaz had bid Sh27.6 billion for the lease, France company Kruman- Finance bid 19 billion while Sarrai offered Sh11.5 billion for a similar number of years. 

“The respondents are intent on sanitizing their contempt and circumventing this honorable court’s ruling as they have produced photographic evidence with the time stamp depicting the date of occurrence as 2nd January, 2022 which clearly demonstrates that their illegal actions continued long after the Orders of this honorable had been duly served on them,” stated Munzala.

Justice Ngaah directed the application be placed before Justice Ndung’u who will be hearing the rival arguments on January 24.

“ I note also that my learned brother has scheduled the matter for hearing on January 24, 2022. For good order and in order to avoid the possibility of issuing conflicting orders, I direct that this matter be mentioned on January 10, 2022 before Justice Ndungu for directions or for such other orders that the learned judge may deem appropriate to make. It is so ordered,” ruled Justice Ngaah.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Kenya’s sky-rocketing debt shoots past Sh8trn
Country’s public debt, including guaranteed loans, stood at Sh7.996 trillion as at last September. In December, Kenya received Sh29 billion from IMF.
Captains of industry give positive projections on 2022
Some key players are unanimous that it has been a resilient ride in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MOST READ

New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt
New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives

By Graham Kajilwa | 3 hours ago

Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility

By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | 12 hours ago

Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility
Captains of industry give positive projections on 2022

By Standard Team | 1 day ago

Captains of industry give positive projections on 2022
Kenya’s sky-rocketing debt shoots past Sh8trn

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Kenya’s sky-rocketing debt shoots past Sh8trn
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC