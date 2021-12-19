These are the most important skills you need on your resume

The skills that employers value most are the ones mentioned in their job descriptions, so include them in your resume. [Courtesy]

Emerging technology and pandemic-related disruptions are redefining the skills people need to succeed in their jobs.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, which surveyed executives across 15 industries in 26 countries, 73 per cent of employers plan to offer reskilling and upskilling opportunities to their employees by 2025.

As the CEO of a resume writing service, I’ve reviewed more than 1,000 resumes this year. Here are the five key and in-demand types of skills to put on your resume today:

Remote collaboration tools

Don’t expect the work-from-home economy to go anywhere soon. Being able to effectively collaborate in a remote environment is a top priority for employers.

As simple as it may sound, listing basic remote work skills on your resume can go a long way. It’s worth mentioning if you have experience with video meeting software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Webex Meetings, or collaboration tools like Slack, Trello and Monday.

You can indicate your remote work experience in the summary, location section, or as a bullet point (“Managed four remote employees using online tools like Zoom and Trello.”).

Critical thinking skills

Employers have developed hiring processes to measure how your mind works. Google hiring managers “ask open-ended questions to learn how candidates solve problems.”

Showcasing your critical thinking skills on your resume is as important as demonstrating them in an interview. And it isn’t as simple as writing “quick learner” or “critical thinker” in the skills section. Go into detail about lessons you’ve learned or problems you’ve solved in previous jobs.

If you’re a software developer, you could put: “Created a digital tool that clients used to reduce customer service wait by (X) minutes.”

Digital literacy

According to a report from Burning Glass Technologies, a firm that analyses millions of job listings, 82 per cent of online job listings look for basic digital software knowledge.

Data analysis

Even if you aren’t applying for a job in data science, recruiters want to see an ability to analyse data that pertains to your role. In your experience section, mention ways you’ve used it to make an impact.

The skills that employers value most are the ones mentioned in their job descriptions, so include them in your resume - but don’t copy verbatim.

Share this story