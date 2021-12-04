× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm

BUSINESS
By Wainaina Wambu | December 4th 2021

Kenya Power Board Chair Vivienne Yeda (left) and Acting CEO Rosemary Oduor during the company’s 100th Annual General Meeting in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Kenya Power is set to start on a “clean slate” through the overhauling of key processes such as procurement and asset disposal as part of the ongoing reforms aimed to rescue it from the brink.

The firm’s chair Vivienne Yeda said dirty procurement scams and unviable projects had run down the power utility firm, and in turn, shifted the burden to electricity consumers. This, she noted has denied shareholders returns for many years.

“Unfortunately, your company had become a gravy-train for all and sundry a vehicle for all sorts of untenable and unviable projects, operational and procurement schemes and scams that ended up draining Kenya power’s resources,” Yeda told shareholders during the firm’s 100th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nairobi yesterday.

“The financial and economic cost of the over procurement of overpriced and poor quality goods and services is borne by you the shareholder, owners of the company and the wananchi who need power.”

READ MORE

 Five senior Kenya Power managers sent on leave to allow for audit

 Auditor General flags KenGen’s Sh95b outlay on stalled projects

 Court stops lifestyle audit on Kenya Power employees

 Kenya Power starts staff lifestyle audit as State freezes new hiring

“This is the reason shareholders haven’t received dividends for many years and also the reason why KPLC and wananchi are paying through their nose for electricity which should be readily accessible by all,” she said.

Yeda, who’s been heading the board for 18 months now, said they would “liberate” the giant utility firm through the implementation of a stringent cost-management policy anchored on return on investments and prudent purchase of equipment as well as engaging with ethical partners.

“We have to start on a clean slate with the development of standards, specifications, and procurement frameworks that ensure we get the highest quality of goods and services,” she said. This is as the firm sought shareholder approval to review past audits on ex-senior executives on financial dealings that have cost it billions of shillings.

Yeda said the reforms will increase procurement efficiency and the quality of equipment, consultants, contractors and further simplify procurement procedures with more flexibility, transparency and the use of technology.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu in her latest report revealed the procurement challenges at Kenya Power with an audit review on IT systems revealing weak monitoring processes that pose risks to the firm.

Yeda said Kenya Power had initiated “long overdue IT reforms” seeking to improve billing, institutional procurement, treasury operation and human resources activities.

She said the review of Power Purchase Agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) was ongoing to end the lopsided deals. “Let me make it clear that KPLC is not at war with IPPs. On the contrary, KPLC is keenly aware of the unsustainability of the terms and conditions of the existing PPAs,” she said.

The government recently appointed a committee to oversee planned reforms at Kenya Power, which it had declared a special State project. The State promised to bring down electricity prices by 33 per cent by the end year.

The PPAs were blamed for the high electricity costs in the country. “It should be obvious that it is not in either party’s interest … for the terms of PPAs to be so imbalanced as to endanger the existence of any player,” said Yeda.

“In the current framework, IPPs continue to record stellar profits and dividends while your company, the sole off-taker and the wananchi struggle to make ends meet.”

The firm’s turnaround is anchored on customer experience, reducing the cost of electricity, enhancing sales growth, increasing revenue collection, prudent cost management and reducing system losses.

Kenya Power Acting Chief Executive Rosemary Oduor said the turnaround was bearing fruit in light of the firm’s performance and attributed it to an increase in sales, as well as a decrease in operating, and finance costs.

“The business is reinventing itself to become more responsive to customer needs,” she said.

Kenya Power reported a net profit of Sh1.49 billion in the year to June 2021, an improvement from a loss of Sh939 million posted in a similar period last year.

RELATED VIDEOS

Wind farm operated by KenGen, is one of the main reasons why people like to visit Ngong Hills

KPLC partners with community-based organizations in a bid to curb electricity theft

KPLC Half year Results: Kenya power reports slump 80.1% to 138M from 692M in 2019

Share this story
Air cargo demand up on supply chain disruptions, delays
Globally, cargo demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) was up 9.4 per cent compared to October 2019 (10.4 per cent).
There’s money to be made from broccoli
Broccoli is a green plant belonging to the cabbage family, whose flowering head, stalk and small associated leaves are eaten as vegetables.

MOST READ

Workers tap Sh44b salary advances from Co-op Bank
Workers tap Sh44b salary advances from Co-op Bank

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Air cargo demand up on supply chain disruptions, delays

By Moses Omusolo | 1 hour ago

Air cargo demand up on supply chain disruptions, delays
There’s money to be made from broccoli

By Jennifer Anyango | 1 hour ago

There’s money to be made from broccoli
Can’t keep up? Best practices to simplify your small business

By Entrepreneur | 1 hour ago

Can’t keep up? Best practices to simplify your small business
Plans to revamp pyrethrum farming

By Eric Abuga | 9 hours ago

Plans to revamp pyrethrum farming
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC