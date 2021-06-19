× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenyans to pay higher bills for electricity

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | June 19th 2021

The thermal plants use heavy fuel to generate power. [Courtesy]

Kenyans are set to pay more for electricity this month as the country increases reliance on costly thermal power producers following poor rains over the March to May season.

The poor rainfall resulted in a drop in amount of hydroelectricity generated, which is priced much lower than that from thermal plants.

The thermal plants use heavy fuel to generate power and in addition to the standard cost of energy paid to the producers, the cost of acquiring the fuel is passed to consumers.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) yesterday increased the fuel cost charge component of the power bill to Sh3.63 per unit, the highest since August 2019.

 Solar rules are geared towards a safer and sustainable sector

 How IMF left an indelible mark in this year's Budget

 Motorists to pay more as petrol prices up by Sh0.77

 Firms struggle to comply with energy regulations

This is a 24 per cent increase from Sh2.92 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in May.

“Notice is given that all prices for electrical energy… will be liable to a fuel energy cost charge of plus 363 cents per kilowatt-hour for all meter readings to be taken in June 2021,” said Epra in a public notice.

Inadequate rain

While the country experienced heavy rains between March and May this year, the Meteorological Department said it was not enough. Rains in March were depressed while April and May reported below average.

“The distribution, both in time and space, has been generally poor over most parts of the country. The month of March saw depressed rainfall over the whole country,” the department said in a May 31 report.

In April and May 2021, several parts of the country received below average rainfall, it said.

“An assessment of the rainfall recorded from March1 to May 25, 2021 indicates that the rainfall performance was near average to below average over most parts of the country.”

Epra also increased the foreign exchange component to 76 cents per unit from 67 units in May – also a pass -through cost that is aimed at cushioning the power industry from the volatility of the Kenya shilling against major world currencies. 

Watu wawili waponea chupuchupu wakijaribu kurekebisha mitambo ya umeme Nakuru

British government helping Kenya recover Ksh. 525 million stashed in Jersey Island, EACC reveals

Ten MPs push for the cancellation of the acquisition of over 3,000 acres of land by KenGen

Recurrent expenditure took lion's share of budget
This was at the expense of development, according to a new report by the Controller of Budget.
Boda boda, a growing source of income for many
In busy towns such as Nairobi, commuters prefer the motorcycle for its ability to navigate through time-consuming traffic jams.

Ultra-modern Somaliland port 'to complement' new Lamu facility
Ultra-modern Somaliland port 'to complement' new Lamu facility

Boda boda, a growing source of income for many

By Fredrick Obura | 59 minutes ago

Boda boda, a growing source of income for many
Recurrent expenditure took lion's share of budget

By Julius Chepkwony | 12 hours ago

Recurrent expenditure took lion's share of budget
Treasury eyes to raise Sh108 billion from fourth Eurobond

By Dominic Omondi | 17 hours ago

Treasury eyes to raise Sh108 billion from fourth Eurobond
CMA probes Cytonn funds for 'criminal violations'

By Wainaina Wambu | 19 hours ago

CMA probes Cytonn funds for 'criminal violations'
