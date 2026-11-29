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Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba (right) greets Equity Group CEO James Mwangi during their meeting on Saturday, November 28. [ Muhoozi Kainerugaba, X ]

Equity Group chief executive James Mwangi has been appointed the first business adviser to Uganda's military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kainerugaba announced the appointment on Sunday, November 29, following a meeting with Mwangi on Saturday, November 28.

“Yesterday, I appointed Mr James Mwangi as my first business adviser. I shall announce more African businessmen as my economic advisers soon,” Kainerugaba posted on X.

The Ugandan military chief also disclosed that he had held discussions with Mwangi on working together to support Uganda's development.

“Yesterday, I had a very fruitful meeting with Mr. James Mwangi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Equity Group. Equity Group Holdings Limited is one of the largest financial services companies in Africa. We agreed to work closely together for the development of Uganda,” he wrote.

The appointment brings into focus Mwangi's experience leading one of East Africa's largest financial services groups, with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Equity has established a presence in Uganda through Equity Bank Uganda, giving the Kenyan financial group a direct stake in the country's banking sector.

Kainerugaba, who serves as Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, indicated that Mwangi would be the first of several African business leaders he intends to bring into his economic advisory team.