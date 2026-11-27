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A second market opportunity lies in turning household remittances into climate capital. [Courtesy]

Sub-Saharan Africa’s banks and fintechs are overlooking two massive growth engines right in front of them, experts say.

These include an underserved market of 230 million Muslim consumers and a diaspora remittance pipeline capable of funding the region’s green transition.

This is according to KCA University’s largest-ever cohort of doctoral graduates, four School of Business scholars capped during the institution’s 21st graduation ceremony on Friday.

Conferring the degrees among 3,995 graduands, Chancellor Martin Oduor-Otieno—a former Treasury Permanent Secretary and ex-KCB Group chief executive—challenged the financial sector to act on local data rather than imported models.

"This award is not the summit of your scholarship; it is your commission," Dr Oduor-Otieno told the cohort.

"Africa urgently requires research that answers African questions: how our enterprises scale, how our institutions govern, and how our economies generate dignified work for our youth."

The sharpest commercial wake-up call comes from Dr Abdalla Mambo Dalu, whose thesis examined whether the financial soundness of Islamic banks in sub-Saharan Africa translates into operational efficiency.

According to his research, the region is home to roughly 230 million Muslims—nearly 30 per cent of its population—yet only about 50 Islamic banks operate within a regional universe of 600 to 700 lenders.

"We have an untapped market for the Islamic banks," Dr Dalu said.

"And it seems like people have not come to realise that there's that market." Unlike the Middle East and North Africa, where Sharia-compliant lenders operate within mature financial ecosystems, sub-Saharan Islamic banks still lack the liquidity management tools needed to compete head-to-head with conventional rivals. Dr Dalu’s work offers a blueprint to build them.

A second market opportunity lies in turning household remittances into climate capital. Dr David Makokha analysed how capital inflows, trade efficiency, and institutional quality impact environmental outcomes across sub-Saharan Africa.

He found that traditional foreign capital inflows largely fail to curb emissions due to structural deficits in environmental programs and scarce green financing.

Diaspora remittances, however, tell a different story. When channelled into sustainability-linked bonds over the long term, money sent home by Africans abroad measurably boosts green investment and cuts carbon emissions.

For banks, fintechs, and money transfer operators, the takeaway is clear: packaging diaspora flows into green debt instruments unlocks a vital funding stream. Dr Makokha urges policymakers and financiers to anchor green infrastructure on sustainability-linked bonds, concessional finance, and disciplined debt strategies.

Fellow graduate Dr James Mbugua reinforced the link between balance sheets and climate policy. Examining sustainability practices and financial development across the region, he called on Kenya to accelerate renewable energy financing and leverage carbon credits as the bridge between environmental targets and capital markets.

"Climate change affects finance because, at the end of the day, we are talking of the economy, generating resources," he noted.

Meanwhile, the fourth PhD recipient, Dr Abraham Wavire, credited KCA’s doctoral structure for allowing candidates to tackle urgent economic bottlenecks while graduating within the strict timelines set by the Commission for University Education.

For Dr Oduor-Otieno, who chaired the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) from 1997 to 1999, the milestone carried personal significance. Founded in 1989 as the Kenya College of Accountancy under ICPAK’s sponsorship, KCA is now producing top-tier doctoral researchers in its founding discipline.

Vice Chancellor Prof Isaiah Wakindiki framed the achievement in stark return-on-investment terms. "For every shilling this University spends, what return will it bring?" he asked, urging graduates to measure success "not merely by what you earn, but by the value you add".

He also highlighted KASNEB’s recognition of KCA in September as a Centre of Excellence for consistent examination performance.