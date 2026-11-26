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Financial sector stakeholders call for stronger collaboration to combat rising digital fraud and protect Kenya's expanding digital payments ecosystem. [File, Standard]

Kenyan banks lost Sh1.9 billion to fraud in 2025, while mobile money fraud losses reached Sh1.09 billion in 11 months of 2026, prompting calls for stronger industry cooperation.

The banking losses represented a 19.4 per cent increase from Sh1.59 billion recorded in 2024, according to the Central Bank of Kenya's Financial Sector Stability Report 2025.

The rising losses come as Kenya's digital payments network expands, increasing the number of consumers and financial services exposed to cybercrime.

Active mobile money customers increased to 44.4 million in December 2025 from 36.9 million a year earlier, according to the CBK report.

The country also had 42 payment service providers handling retail transactions, including mobile money, cards and electronic funds transfers.

The growth has created more connections between banks, mobile wallets, digital lenders and investment platforms, giving criminals more opportunities to exploit weaknesses across financial services.

The Communications Authority of Kenya received 479 escalated consumer complaints between July and September 2026, with digital financial services and mobile money accounting for 11.9 per cent.

Cybercrime and criminal use of ICT infrastructure accounted for another 10.2 per cent, while fraud and scams represented 9.8 per cent.

Reported cases included SIM swapping, identity theft, phishing, impersonation and fraudulent access to mobile money services.

The figures come amid growing concern over the sophistication of digital fraud, with financial institutions being urged to strengthen intelligence sharing and invest in real-time detection systems.

Speaking at the Interswitch Kenya Fraud Awareness Stakeholder Forum 2026 in Nairobi on November 25, Central Bank of Kenya Deputy Director of Banking and Payment Services Timothy Wafula warned that a compromised SIM card or password could expose customers to multiple financial accounts.

He noted that mobile wallets were increasingly connected to bank accounts, loans, money market funds and investment platforms, creating more opportunities for criminals to access customers' wider financial lives.

“Fraudsters are taking advantage of these connections. A compromised SIM card or password can expose a customer's wider financial life, making it increasingly important for institutions to strengthen security across the entire payment ecosystem,” said Wafula.

He disclosed that mobile money fraud losses reached Sh1.09 billion between January and November 2026, representing a 15.9 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

Wafula also cited INTERPOL's African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, which found that artificial intelligence was linked to 55 per cent of reported cybercrimes across Africa.

The report identified East Africa as a hub for mobile money fraud and infrastructure-targeted ransomware, while warning that criminals were using AI to automate phishing, impersonation and social engineering attacks.

“AI has made it easier for criminals to create convincing scams and impersonate people and institutions. This is a serious threat to public confidence in digital financial services,” he said.

The CBK official called on financial institutions to build security into the design of digital financial services, strengthen real-time fraud detection and maintain human oversight of automated systems.

He also urged mobile network operators to improve identity verification during SIM registration and replacement and strengthen the sharing of fraud alerts with financial institutions.

The regulator has taken steps to address technology-related risks in the banking sector.

A 2025 CBK survey on artificial intelligence found that half of the institutions surveyed had adopted the technology, with fraud risk management among its leading applications.

In September 2026, the regulator published revised Prudential Guidelines, Risk Management Guidelines and guidance notes covering artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and third-party technology service providers for consultation.

The forum also brought together banks, fintech companies, mobile money operators, payment providers and cybersecurity experts to examine emerging fraud patterns and measures to strengthen digital payment security.

Interswitch Kenya Managing Director Geoffrey Njuguna warned that financial institutions could not tackle the problem independently as criminals increasingly exploited connections between different payment platforms.

“Fraud is no longer just a banking or technology issue. It affects consumers, businesses and the entire financial ecosystem. As payment systems become more connected, criminals are finding ways to exploit the gaps between institutions,” noted Njuguna.

He called for greater intelligence sharing and investment in artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time transaction monitoring to identify suspicious activity before financial losses occur.

Njuguna also noted that technology must be supported by strong governance, skilled fraud management teams and customer awareness without compromising the convenience of digital payments.

The discussions examined threats including SIM-swap fraud, social engineering, credential theft, manipulated identity documents and synthetic identities, which increasingly exploit human vulnerabilities alongside weaknesses in technology systems.

Participants also discussed stronger authentication, continuous transaction monitoring, timely fraud alerts and customer education as digital financial services expand.

Interswitch used the forum to showcase its Proactive Risk Manager (PRM), a fraud management platform that uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and behavioural profiling to assess transaction risks in real time.

The system monitors transactions across automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile and internet banking, USSD and core banking platforms.

It enables financial institutions to flag, challenge or block suspicious transactions based on assessed risk while reducing false positives, where legitimate payments are incorrectly flagged.

The platform also provides real-time dashboards, alerts and investigation tools to help financial institutions identify suspicious activity and respond to potential threats.