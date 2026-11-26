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NCBA Group MD John Gachora. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

NCBA Group reported a 14.56 per cent rise in third-quarter profit after tax net to Sh18.66 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up from Sh16.29 billion in the same period last year.

The bank's total operating income grew 14.7 per cent to Sh61.32 billion, up from Sh53.44 billion a year earlier, according to the Group financial statements.

Net interest income – the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays on deposits – rose 10.8 per cent to Sh38.37 billion from Sh34.62 billion, driven by a 10.6 per cent increase in interest income to Sh55.94 billion.

Non-interest income provided a strong earnings driver, rising 15.8 per cent to Sh22.95 billion from Sh19.82 billion.

Profit grew despite a 57 per cent increase in loan loss provisions, which rose to Sh7.97 billion from Sh5.08 billion in the same period last year.

Customer deposits increased to Sh553.75 billion, while total assets stood at Sh743.89 billion.

The lender also reported improved asset quality month on month.

Gross non-performing loans decreased to Sh35.36 billion in September 2026, down from Sh39.46 billion in June 2026.

The results position NCBA alongside other top-tier Kenyan banks posting positive earnings in a challenging macroeconomic environment.