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A farmer delivers green tea leaves to a tea-buying centre in Mathira, Nyeri, on January 27, 2023. [File, Standard]

Stakeholders in the tea industry have started a process to brand and package Kenya’s tea in international markets.

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA), the East Africa Tea Trade Association (EATTA) and KTDA said the marketing strategies are aimed at increasing the presence of Kenya’s tea on international shelves.

In a five-year partnership, the institutions aim at transforming Kenya's tea exports through promotion, branding, packaging and value addition, ending the trend of sale through bulks.

EATTA Managing Director George Omuga said Kenya’s tea remains a leading export commodity and a major source of foreign exchange, with smallholders and large producers last year earning the country Sh185 billion from tea exports.

He said in the partnership, EATTA and KEPROBA will collaborate to increase the visibility of Kenyan tea exporters in international markets and promote direct engagement between exporters and global buyers.

Omuga lauded the partnership, saying it would create an impact for the tea producers, exporters and other stakeholders across the tea value chain.

“Tea remains one of Kenya’s most important export commodities, supporting millions of livelihoods, sustaining rural economies, creating employment opportunities and contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

Omuga noted that the long-term sustainability of the sector would depend on increased productivity, value addition, effective branding, market diversification and stronger engagement with international buyers.

He said the partnership provides a structured framework through which EATTA and KEPROBA would work together to unlock new opportunities for the tea industry.

“Globally, Kenya maintained its position as a leading tea exporter, ranking third in export value with a 17.3 per cent share of the global market and first in export volume, accounting for 30 per cent of worldwide tea exports,” said Omuga.

KEPROBA Acting Chief Executive Austin Macheso said the partnership marked a significant milestone in strengthening Kenya’s position in the global tea market.

He said the tea industry had the potential to contribute more to the national economy through increased value addition, improved packaging and branding, product diversification and stronger direct access to international buyers.

“Our shared ambition is therefore to ensure that Kenya is recognised not only as a major producer of quality tea, but increasingly as a source of high value, differentiated and well-branded tea products,” Macheso said.

KTDA Chairman Enos Njeru lauded the initiative, saying the government has been supportive by marketing tea from the factories through foreign missions.

“ The tea factories are installing modern packaging and exploring branding solutions for their products that include specialty teas, orthodox teas, and diversification into emerging markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas,” said Njeru.