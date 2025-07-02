Push for law to facilitate county branding of products

Tea farmer John Nduti Mwangi plucking green leaf in his farm in Kiangari village. Mwangi is one of the 6,500 farmers who are the shareholders at Nduti tea Factory in Kandara, Murang'a . [Boniface Gikandi]

Counties have an opportunity to improve their own source revenue if a law is enacted to facilitate the branding of products according to their origin or communities.

Findings from an ongoing partnership between Equity Group, Murang’a County and the French Embassy have identified this gap, which partly limits how the devolved units, especially those known for agricultural produce, can brand themselves in the global space.