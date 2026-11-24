Audio By Vocalize

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi flanked by Siaya County MCAs and MPs addresses the Press at a hotel in Kisumu on October 19, 2026. [Daniel Ogendo, Standard

The sights and sounds emerging from villages across the country should worry President William Ruto and his political establishment. The jeering of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi in Maseno, recently, is not an isolated incident. It is part of a growing pattern in which status quo politicians, whether appointed or elected, are finding themselves increasingly disconnected from the people they claim to represent.

The discordance between the broad-based government and the grassroots is becoming impossible to ignore. There is a widening gulf between the optimism projected from State House and the frustrations expressed in markets, villages, matatus and ordinary households. The political choir is singing continuity, but the audience is increasingly refusing to applaud. This is a political warning — a call to recalibrate the campaign strategy.

For too long, the administration appears to have mistaken political accommodation for popular legitimacy. The incorporation of opposition figures into government, the distribution of appointments and the expansion of the political establishment have created an impression of numerical strength. But political arithmetic among the elite does not necessarily translate into public confidence.

A government can assemble an impressive coalition of political personalities and still lose the trust of ordinary citizens. The people are less interested in who has secured a Cabinet position. They want to know whether their economic circumstances are improving.

For millions of Kenyans, the daily reality remains unforgiving. The cost of living is oppressive, taxation is a persistent concern, employment opportunities remain inadequate, and household incomes are struggling to keep pace with economic demands. Young people, in particular, increasingly feel excluded from the promises of economic transformation.

Against this background, politicians celebrating government achievements without adequately acknowledging public hardship risk appearing insensitive and out of touch. Worse, these leaders are increasingly inaccessible beyond public podium speeches.

The danger for Ruto is that his political machinery may be confusing silence among political allies with acceptance among voters. The two are fundamentally different. Politicians can be persuaded by appointments, alliances and access to power, and largesse. Ordinary citizens are persuaded by tangible improvements in their lives — their own lives in a polity where self-interest dominates. Politicians in power have their personal interests to protect. The people they treat with disdain also have interest and influence that should be respected.

The jeering of government representatives should therefore be understood as a symptom of a deeper legitimacy crisis. It signals that the administration's messaging is losing traction where it matters most: among the people.

The temptation will be to dismiss these incidents as orchestrated political hostility, the work of opposition mobilisers or isolated expressions of youthful indiscipline. Such explanations may offer temporary comfort, but they would be a strategic mistake.

A government that spends more time explaining away public anger than addressing its causes risks, through miscommunication, deepening the very resentment it seeks to contain.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the continuity and business-as-usual agenda requires urgent recalibration. The president must return to the fundamentals of democratic leadership: listening, accountability, economic relief and delivery.

First, the administration must undertake an honest assessment of its economic policies, particularly their impact on low-income households, small businesses and young people. Development statistics mean little to citizens who cannot afford basic necessities. So do roads, bridges, markets, and other brick and mortar features that overlook the software of livelihoods.

Second, government communication must become less triumphalist and more responsive. Kenyans do not need another parade of political praise singers. They need leaders who can acknowledge mistakes, explain difficult decisions and demonstrate measurable progress.

Third, political appointments must not become substitutes for public engagement. Cabinet Secretaries, elected leaders and other government representatives must reconnect with communities beyond choreographed rallies, orchestrated empowerment concerts, and ceremonial visits.

Ultimately, Ruto's greatest challenge is not assembling another political coalition. It is rebuilding public confidence. He must find and embrace alternative ways of reaching the electorate.

The village is speaking, and its message is increasingly unmistakable. The President can choose to listen now, while there is still time to correct course, or wait until the ballot box delivers an even louder verdict.