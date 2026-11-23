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Tisco Africa Group General Manager Emmanuel Masika signs cloud contract with Huawei. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya’s construction sector is increasingly embracing cloud technology to improve operational efficiency, reduce equipment downtime and strengthen customer service.

This shift is reflected in a strategic partnership between Huawei Technologies Kenya, through Huawei Cloud, and Tisco Construction Limited, aimed at modernising the company's digital operations and improving service delivery.

The partnership was formalised during the Enhancing Client Service and Experience Forum at Huawei's offices in Tiara Park, Nairobi, bringing together business leaders, technology experts and industry stakeholders.

Tisco Africa Group General Manager Emmanuel Masika said the collaboration would connect machinery, employees, customers and support teams through a cloud-based platform, enabling faster responses to equipment breakdowns and service requests.

"We felt that one of the elements that could help us differentiate ourselves in the market is connecting the machines, our people, resources and customers through a platform that improves response time whenever there is an issue," said Masika.

Huawei Cloud will provide infrastructure and hosting services to support the digital transformation, allowing Tisco's support teams to access information and serve customers across its operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The system will also support predictive maintenance, enabling the company to identify servicing needs before machinery breaks down, reducing costly interruptions to construction projects.

The partnership builds on Tisco's adoption of Odoo Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, which integrate sales, inventory management, customer service and after-sales support.

Masika said improved equipment efficiency could also support employment creation by helping contractors complete projects faster, secure additional contracts and expand their businesses.

"Technology is just enhancing or fastening the process, but it is not reducing the jobs. By making processes faster, we expect businesses to grow and create more employment opportunities," he said.

He added that the platform would allow customers to track complaints and service requests while providing feedback to help the company improve service delivery.

"We want to use the system and technology as a way of growing, not just as an IT upgrade," he said.