Kenya's biggest lenders are reaping the rewards of a years-long push into East and Central Africa, with regional subsidiaries driving profit growth for yet another year as a sluggish home economy tests their resilience.
KCB Group, Equity Group Holdings and Co-operative Bank, three of the country's tier-one lenders, all reported double-digit profit growth for the nine months to September, each crediting operations outside Kenya for a rising share of earnings.
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