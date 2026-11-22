Equity Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi during the release of the lender's third-quarter 2026 financial results in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya's biggest lenders are reaping the rewards of a years-long push into East and Central Africa, with regional subsidiaries driving profit growth for yet another year as a sluggish home economy tests their resilience.

KCB Group, Equity Group Holdings and Co-operative Bank, three of the country's tier-one lenders, all reported double-digit profit growth for the nine months to September, each crediting operations outside Kenya for a rising share of earnings.