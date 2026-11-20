Audio By Vocalize

NSE Chief Executive Officer, Frank Mwili. The extra hour offers traders a longer window to overlap with European market hours. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has won regulatory approval to extend trading hours by one hour from January, a move the bourse says will deepen liquidity and boost its ambitions to rank among the world's leading exchanges.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) cleared the NSE to keep equities, bonds and derivatives markets open until 4:00 pm local time from the current 3:00 pm close, starting January 4, 2027 (next year).

For traders, the extra hour offers a longer window to react to afternoon news and to overlap more fully with European market hours, potentially improving price discovery on a bourse where turnover is often thin.

Brokers expect the change to help them capture flows from foreign investors who currently find Nairobi's early close a constraint when managing Africa exposure alongside other markets.

"The additional hour matters most for the closing auction and for foreign participation," said a Nairobi-based equities dealer, who declined to be named. "It gives international desks more time to execute without rushing."

Trading companies and brokerages will bear the immediate operational cost. Market participants must extend staffing, risk monitoring and settlement cut-off procedures by an hour, and back-office teams will need to align with the central securities depository and banking partners on end-of-day processing.

The NSE said it would carry out operational preparations and stakeholder sensitisation before the rollout.

The extension is part of a broader overhaul. The exchange scrapped its 100-share minimum trading requirement and launched digital channels including the Ziidi Trader platform, aiming to reach 9 million active retail investors by 2029.

Chief Executive Frank Mwiti said the goal was a deeper, more liquid and globally competitive market connecting Kenyan companies with international capital.

"Extending trading hours is one step in a much bigger transformation," he said.

The reform carries risk because a longer session on an already illiquid market could fragment volume and raise costs for smaller brokers unless participation grows. Analysts said the test will be whether the added hour attracts new order flow rather than simply spreading existing trades over a longer day.