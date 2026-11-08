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Kenyan MSEs secure new markets at EAC trade fair

By James Wanzala | Nov. 8, 2026
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MSMEs Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni applauded Kenya’s performance. [File, Standard]

Nine Kenyan Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) have secured new markets in Rwanda, during the ongoing 26th East African Community (EAC) MSMEs Trade Fair in Kigali.

The nine are among 600 Kenyan MSE’s exhibiting at the fair, several of which have sold out their stock, won supply orders or opened up trading opportunities with Rwandan supermarket chains and retailers.

Among them, Mukurweini Edible Oils from Nyeri, a beneficiary of the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation (KJET) Project, sold out its entire stock and received requests to supply major supermarkets.

Mamloo Foods from Busia and which deals in peanut butter is in advanced negotiations to supply five supermarket chains, while Yatta Juice from Cooperative Society in Machakos based at the MSEA Constituency Industrial Development Center (CIDC) sold out its initial stock and is fielding inquiries from Rwandan customers and distributors.

 NYOTA Kuku Ranch from Baringo is nearly sold out amid high demand. The enterprise is run by Amos Keitanny, a NYOTA Project beneficiary who has ventured into poultry farming and value addition through the production of chicken feeds.

Torochan Cereals from Kericho has received supply orders, Techwin Machines from Nairobi secured direct orders for machine supply, and Ankole Leather from Meru was invited to supply retail outlets in Rwanda.

"These are not exhibitors waiting to be noticed. These are enterprises closing deals," said Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) Director General Mr. Henry Rithaa, noting that the Authority's logistics team and Secretariat are supporting the enterprises with transport arrangements and KEBS compliance on site so that every order is delivered.

The results took centre stage during the Kenya Day celebrations at the Gikondo Expo Ground, led by the Chief Guest, State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni.

She was joined by the EAC, ASALs and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary  Beatrice Askul, Trade Principal Secretary  Regina Ombam, MSEA Chairman James Mureu among others.

Held under the theme "Advancing Regional Value Chains in Leather and Horticulture", the fair brings together more than 1,200 enterprises from the eight EAC Partner States.

Speaking during the Kenya Day Celebrations, PS Mang’eni applauded Kenya’s performance in the region which was affirmed at the EAC quality Awards 2026, where six Kenyan nominees were recognised.

The Capital Markets Authority was named EAC Company of the Year, while Kevian Kenya Ltd and Kenya Power Pensions Fund won in their categories.

KenGen, Ranqual Consulting Group and Winnie's Pure Health were named runners-up.

"Standards are the hidden infrastructure of the modern economy. And when quality wins, East Africa wins,” said Mang’eni.

PS Mang'eni said relations between Kenya and Rwanda have reached new heights, with Kenya's exports to Rwanda exceeding USD 398 million (Sh51. 68 billion) in 2025, and more than 1,300 Kenyan-owned companies are registered and trading in the country.

She cited the framework agreement signed in June 2026 to deliver refined petroleum to Rwanda through the Northern Corridor, and the 11 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding concluded at the 10th Session of the Kenya–Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation in Nairobi last month.

PS Trade Regina Ombam called for the need to transition from trading in raw materials to advancing trade in regional value chains to strengthen intra EAC trade.

On initiatives to support MSMEs sector growth, Head of Public Policy and President’s Priority Initiatives, Office of the President, Dr Leah Kasera reiterated on the government’s commitment in making sure every enterprise accesses finance, markets and opportunities to support their businesses noting that MSMEs are the centre of Kenya’s economic transformation agenda.

The EAC Deputy Secretary General Annette Ssemuwemba urged MSME’s to focus on building lasting business connections and markets that serve them longer past the trade fair.

MSEA Chairman James Mureu called on all EAC countries to create enabling environments and systems for businesses to thrive and grow.

The Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) is spearheading Kenya's participation in partnership with Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the Women Enterprise Fund (WEF), the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and Uwezo Fund.

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Related Topics

Kenyan MSEs EAC Trade Fair Capital Markets Authority MSMEs PS Susan Mang’eni
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