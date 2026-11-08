Tea agency leadership feud sparks farmer livelihood fears

Newly elected KTDA national chairman James Mwangi Githinji receives the certificate of appointment from company secretary Matthews Odero. [Courtesy, KTDA]

The chairman of Kenya's biggest tea agency had protested his removal but was subsequently reinstated by a court order, a leadership dispute that has revived concerns over farmer payments and the management of an agency representing hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers.

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) placed a statement in national newspapers on Saturday stating that Mr Enos Njeru remains the substantive chairman of the KTDA board, following a court order granting conservatory orders of stay.