Tea agency leadership feud sparks farmer livelihood fears

The chairman of Kenya's biggest tea agency had protested his removal but was subsequently reinstated by a court order, a leadership dispute that has revived concerns over farmer payments and the management of an agency representing hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers.
The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) placed a statement in national newspapers on Saturday stating that Mr Enos Njeru remains the substantive chairman of the KTDA board, following a court order granting conservatory orders of stay.
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