M-Pesa, Ethiopia operations drive Safaricom's revenue surge

Safaricom has reported a 72 per cent increase in net profit to Sh50.35 billion for the half-year that ended in September 2026, an increase from Sh29.18 billion over a similar period last year, with Ethiopia operations continuing to improve performance.
While releasing the financial results yesterday, the company attributed the growth to increased revenues from its mobile money service M-Pesa, which accounted for nearly half of its earnings, as well as its internet provision business.
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