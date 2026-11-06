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M-Pesa, Ethiopia operations drive Safaricom's revenue surge

By Macharia Kamau | Nov. 6, 2026
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(L) Safaricom Group CFO and Chief Innovation Officer Dilip Pal, CEO Peter Ndegwa and Safaricom Ethiopia CEO Wim Vanhelleputte during the release of the 2026/27 half-year results. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom has reported a 72 per cent increase in net profit to Sh50.35 billion for the half-year that ended in September 2026, an increase from Sh29.18 billion over a similar period last year, with Ethiopia operations continuing to improve performance.

While releasing the financial results yesterday, the company attributed the growth to increased revenues from its mobile money service M-Pesa, which accounted for nearly half of its earnings, as well as its internet provision business.

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Related Topics

Safaricom Net Profit M-Pesa Revenue Growth Safaricom Ethiopia Operations Safaricom Half-Year Results
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